No. 1 Marist beats No. 4 Fairfield to reach MAAC tourney championship game

ATLANTIC CITY — Willow Duffell scored a game-high 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had six assists to lead the Marist College women's basketball team to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament title game.

The top-seeded Red Foxes earned a dominant 66-50 victory over fourth-seeded Fairfield in the semifinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday. Marist did not trail at any point in the game.

The Red Foxes will play the winner of third-seeded St. Peter’s and seventh-seeded Rider in the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Sarah Barcello scored 12, grabbed four rebounds and had three steals for Marist (17-3, 14-3 MAAC). Trinasia Kennedy scored 17 and added two steals. Caitlin Weimar grabbed 11 rebounds and scored nine. Allie Best scored 11 and had five assists.

Best and Kennedy each made three 3-pointers. Barcello made two.

Duffell and Best are senior captains for Marist.

Marist, which scored 14 points off turnovers in the game, led 53-40 after three quarters. The Red Foxes outrebounded the Stags 39-31 and shot 39% from the field.

Also Friday, Marist coach Brian Giorgis was named the MAAC Co-Coach of the Year, along with St. Peter's Marc Mitchell.