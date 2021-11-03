NJIT's Siani Magruder ends season with all-conference all-star nod: College notebook

New Jersey Institute of Technology senior defender Siani Magruder was named to the America East Conference women’s soccer second team Friday.
Magruder, a 2018 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate and a two-time first-team Press All-Star, earned the accolade for the second time in her career.
She helped lead a Highlanders’ backline that notched nine shutouts (7-0-2). They allowed the second fewest goals (six) and had the second-best save percentage (.900) in conference play.
Last week, Magruder played all 90 minutes at back in NJIT’s 1-0 win over Hartford. She played all 110 minutes in an American East Conference first-round loss to New Hampshire. The score was 0-0, and New Hampshire advanced on penalty kicks.
NJIT didn’t allow a goal in regulation or overtime in its last five games, and Magruder played every minute of those games (496 minutes).
Faith Slimmer (Ocean City) scored in Charleston’s 3-2 win over UNC Wilmington.
Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) scored in Drexel’s 2-1 loss to Elon.
Morgan Giordano (Millville) scored in Arcadia’s 2-0 win over Delaware Valley.
Lauren Costa (Pilgrim Academy) scored twice, and Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) added a goal in Cairn’s 5-0 win over Keystone. In a 6-0 win over Saint Elizabeth, Hitchner scored, and Costa added two assists.
Jess Riordan (Our Lady of Mercy) made six saves in Lycoming’s 2-0 win over King’s. She made four saves in a 2-1 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.
Chloe Beasley (ACIT) made two saves in Rutgers-Camden’s 1-0 loss to Rowan in the first round of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament.
Lindsey Ash (Atlantic Christian) had an assist in William Paterson’s 1-0 win over New Jersey City.
Men’s soccer
Jack Sarkos (Mainland Regional) scored twice and added an assist in Lehigh’s 5-3 win over Boston.
Colin Beasley (ACIT) came off the bench to score his first two goals of the season in Rutgers’ 4-0 win over Ohio State.
Hunter Paone (Ocean City) scored in East Stroudsburg’s 3-1 loss to Lock Haven.
Noah Hamouda (Lacey Township) scored the game-winning goal in the 95th minute of Georgian Court’s 3-2 win over Wilmington.
Christian Rafter (Middle Township) has two assists in Cabrini’s 4-0 win over Marymount.
Nick Pilny (St. Augustine Prep) made two saves for his first shutout in his first start of the season in Elizabethtown’s 1-0 win over Scranton.
Chad Catalana (St. Augustine) scored in Immaculata’s 3-1 loss to Susquehanna.
Eddie Proud (Middle Township) had an assist in Neumann’s 3-0 win over Marywood.
Matt Stellitano (Mainland) made four saves in 45 shutout minutes in Stevenson’s 2-1 loss to York. He played the whole game and made two saves in a 2-1 loss to Lebanon Valley.
Field hockey
Rachel Papernik (Pinelands Regional) scored in Quinnipac’s 3-0 win over Sacred Heart.
Casey Etter (Millville) scored in Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 loss to Converse. In a 1-0 win over Queens (North Carolina), Meadoe Harrell-Alvarez (Vineland) scored.
Juliana Donato (Schalick; a Lawrence Township resident) had an assist in Kutztown’s 3-2 loss to West Chester.
Janelle Arch (Southern Regional) scored twice in Drew’s 4-1 win over Lancaster Bible. She scored in a 6-1 loss to Moravian.
Cheyenne Avellino (EHT) had an assist in Gwynedd Mercy’s 2-0 win over Neumann.
Erin Callahan (Cumberland Regional) scored in Widener’s 4-1 win over Eastern.
Women’s volleyball
Olivia Anderson (Pinelands Regional) had two kills in Felician’s 3-2 loss to Bloomfield. She had two kills and two digs in a 3-1 win over Goldey-Beacom.
Jessica Sprankle (Southern Regional) had 14 digs in Georgian Court’s 3-0 loss to Holy Family. She had seven digs in a 3-0 win over Post.
Adriana Conforti (Southern) had three assists and a dig in Chatham’s 3-0 loss to Westminster.
Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) had five kills and two digs in Kean’s 3-2 loss to Rowan. She had four kills and four digs in a 3-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She had nine kills and three digs in a 3-0 loss to Manhattanville.
Rachael Pharo (Southern) had six kills and two digs in New Jersey City’s 3-0 loss to Montclair State. She had five kills and five digs in a 3-1 win over Mount St. Mary. She had six kills and seven digs in a 3-1 win over St. Joseph’s (Long Island).
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
