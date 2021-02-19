 Skip to main content
NJAC to have shortened football season in March
0 comments

Rowan University Football Scrimmage

The Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

The New Jersey Athletic Conference is scheduled to have a shortened football season during the 2021 spring semester, the league announced Friday.

The season starts the weekend of March 6-7 with conference-only scrimmages.

The three-week regular season will begin March 13-14 and end the weekend of March 27-28.

Christopher Newport University, Kean University, Montclair State University, Salisbury University, Wesley College and William Paterson University have elected to participate in the NJAC football season.

The six programs will be split into two divisions.

Kean, Montclair State and William Paterson are in the North Division. CNU, Salisbury and Wesley are in the South Division.

Each team will compete for divisional championships.

All-conference honors and league awards will be handed out at the conclusion of the season.

Each school will decide about spectators and create its own guidelines, the NJAC said in a release.

