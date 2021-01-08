NJAC cancels its indoor track and field championships

The New Jersey Athletic Conference canceled its 2021 Indoor Track and Field Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league’s board of athletic administration announced Friday.

The event was scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Complex in Staten Island, New York.

The decision comes after Rowan University canceled its entire winter sports slate Wednesday. The NJAC has not mandated any of its schools to cancel the winter season.

The indoor meet is the only NJAC title event that does not take place on a member campus and is the only league championship held outside New Jersey.

Despite the decision, the indoor track and field season is not canceled, and each school will have the option to compete or not.

“While we are disappointed that our track and field student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete in a conference indoor championship meet this year, we look forward to many of those same student-athletes having the opportunity to compete in our NJAC outdoor championship meet in May,” NJAC Commissioner Terry Small said in a release.