NJAC cancels its indoor track and field championships

The New Jersey Athletic Conference canceled its 2021 Indoor Track and Field Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league’s board of athletic administration announced Friday.
The event was scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Complex in Staten Island, New York.
The decision comes after Rowan University canceled its entire winter sports slate Wednesday. The NJAC has not mandated any of its schools to cancel the winter season.
The indoor meet is the only NJAC title event that does not take place on a member campus and is the only league championship held outside New Jersey.
Despite the decision, the indoor track and field season is not canceled, and each school will have the option to compete or not.
“While we are disappointed that our track and field student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete in a conference indoor championship meet this year, we look forward to many of those same student-athletes having the opportunity to compete in our NJAC outdoor championship meet in May,” NJAC Commissioner Terry Small said in a release.
“We also are excited for the opportunity to potentially provide our cross country student-athletes with a unique conference championship experience during this upcoming spring semester.”
NJAC officials plan to have a Cross Country Championship in the spring. The event is tentatively scheduled for March 20 at Stockton University. The 2021 Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for May 7-9 at Ramapo College.
The league said announcements of other sports and championships are expected to be made soon. NJAC athletic directors were expected to meet about the winter season via Zoom on Friday.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
