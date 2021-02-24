 Skip to main content
NJAC announces plans for shortened season for field hockey and men's and women's soccer in March
NJAC announces plans for shortened season for field hockey and men's and women's soccer in March

Stockton Field Hockey

Issy Gilhooley, left, and Kassidy Wentzell, during practice with the Stockton University field hockey team, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

March is going to be a busy month for Stockton University's sports department.

A week after announcing that women's volleyball will return next month for a shortened spring seasons, the New Jersey Athletic Conference said Wednesday that several member schools, including Stockton, will hold seasons in March for field hockey and men's and women's soccer.

"It wasn't a slam-dunk decision," said Stockton athletic director Kevin McHugh. "because everything you do has consequences these days. ... But at the end of the day, the kids are hurting. All the athletes that haven't had a chance to compete, they are just looking for the opportunity to do the thing they love.

"We just felt like if we could give the kids a chance to do something that's reasonable normal, then we wanted to at least try and give them that opportunity, limited though it may be."

Each participating program in all three sports will compete in a round-robin, conference-only schedule concluding with a single-elimination conference tournament.

The NJAC women’s and men’s soccer seasons will begin March 10, with programs competing in league matches on each Wednesday and weekend in the month of March. All seven participating teams will then compete for league titles via conference tournaments that will begin April 3 and will conclude with championship matches April 14.

The NJAC field hockey season will begin March 16, with programs competing in league games on every Tuesday and weekend through the end of March. All five participating teams will then compete for the league title via a conference tournament that will begin on the weekend of April 2-3 and will conclude on the weekend of April 9-10.

Kean, Montclair State, New Jersey City, Ramapo, Rutgers-Camden and William Paterson have elected to join Stockton to play both men's and women's soccer.

Kean, Montclair State, Ramapo and William Paterson will join Stockton to play field hockey.

Decisions about campus spectator policies will be made by each institution at a later date. Also, schedules will be available later this week.

Kevin McHugh

Stockton University AD Kevin McHugh

 Press archives

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

