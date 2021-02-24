NJAC announces plans for shortened season for field hockey and men's and women's soccer in March

March is going to be a busy month for Stockton University's sports department.

A week after announcing that women's volleyball will return next month for a shortened spring seasons, the New Jersey Athletic Conference said Wednesday that several member schools, including Stockton, will hold seasons in March for field hockey and men's and women's soccer.

"It wasn't a slam-dunk decision," said Stockton athletic director Kevin McHugh. "because everything you do has consequences these days. ... But at the end of the day, the kids are hurting. All the athletes that haven't had a chance to compete, they are just looking for the opportunity to do the thing they love.

"We just felt like if we could give the kids a chance to do something that's reasonable normal, then we wanted to at least try and give them that opportunity, limited though it may be."

Each participating program in all three sports will compete in a round-robin, conference-only schedule concluding with a single-elimination conference tournament.