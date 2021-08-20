Nittany Lions hope quality offseason leads to better start

The lack of quality practice coupled with so many new players to break in quickly snowballed. During its 0-5 start, Penn State averaged just 24 points per game. Franklin's team won four straight afterward.

"It's hard to compare anything to how it was last season," Franklin said. "I don't think that's necessarily fair to some of the coaches, you know, that were put in that situation last year. But I love where we're at. We're way ahead."

Franklin has introduced a new wrinkle: The Nittany Lions are running double sets of 11-on-11s. When the starters are drilling against the starters, the second units are mirroring them.

"The best way to get guys confidence and understanding of what we're trying to do is by doing it," Franklin said.

SPEED AND POWER

Dotson is a big reason why Penn State will enter Week 1 on a four-game winning streak.

He led the team with 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, of which 21 catches, 357 yards and two scores came in the final four games. He also returned four punts for 133 yards and a touchdown in that span.