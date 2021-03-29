Nine Ospreys earn NJAC weekly awards

Sullivan and Brandt were chosen after helping the volleyball team to its second straight NJAC championship and the 14th in program history. Sullivan had 65 assists, 12 digs, six aces, five kills and a pair of blocks in two NJAC Tournament matches last week. She’s the NJAC Player of the Week for the second time this season. Brandt led the defense with 18 digs, including three spectacular digs during the championship match, a 3-0 win at home against Montclair State University. The senior added four aces and two assists and did not commit a receiving error in 14 chances.

Pascrell led the women’s lacrosse with three goals, one assist, four ground balls, two caused turnovers and six draw controls as the Ospreys beat Kean 12-10 in their season opener. Pascrell earned her first Player of the Week selection after three Rookie of the Week nods in 2019. Sullivan scored a goal and had three ground balls and a caused turnover in her first college game.

Preston won the pole vault at the Stockton Invitational with a height of 3.50 meters. The effort put her seventh in NCAA Division III this season was is the the best in the NJAC so far.