Nine Ospreys earn NJAC weekly awards
Nine Ospreys earn NJAC weekly awards

Nine Stockton University student-athletes from five sports were chosen for New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly awards Monday.

Stockton men’s soccer swept the three honors as Ervin Gjeli was selected the NJAC Offensive Player of the Week, goalie Dino Gromitsaris was named the Defensive Player of the Week, and Antonio Matos, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, was chosen the Rookie of the Week.

Emily Sullivan was named the Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week and teammate Grace Brandt was chosen the Defensive Player of the Week.

In women’s lacrosse, Michelle Pascrell was selected the Offensive Player of the Week, and Lucy Sullivan was named the Rookie of the Week.

Pole vaulter Lauren Preston was named the Field Athlete of the Week in women’s track and field.

Catcher Luke Fabrizzi was selected the Baseball Rookie of the Week.

Gjeli scored the winning goal in the first half against New Jersey City in a 2-0 win. Gromitsaris was named Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and fourth time in his career. The senior recorded his third straight shutout with one save in the win over New Jersey City. He has not allowed a goal in his last 272 minutes, 49 seconds of play. Matos scored the insurance goal against NJC.

Sullivan and Brandt were chosen after helping the volleyball team to its second straight NJAC championship and the 14th in program history. Sullivan had 65 assists, 12 digs, six aces, five kills and a pair of blocks in two NJAC Tournament matches last week. She’s the NJAC Player of the Week for the second time this season. Brandt led the defense with 18 digs, including three spectacular digs during the championship match, a 3-0 win at home against Montclair State University. The senior added four aces and two assists and did not commit a receiving error in 14 chances.

Pascrell led the women’s lacrosse with three goals, one assist, four ground balls, two caused turnovers and six draw controls as the Ospreys beat Kean 12-10 in their season opener. Pascrell earned her first Player of the Week selection after three Rookie of the Week nods in 2019. Sullivan scored a goal and had three ground balls and a caused turnover in her first college game.

Preston won the pole vault at the Stockton Invitational with a height of 3.50 meters. The effort put her seventh in NCAA Division III this season was is the the best in the NJAC so far.

Fabrizzi started his Stockton career by batting a team-high .400 with five runs scored and a pair of steals in the Ospreys’ first three games. He did not commit an error in 16 chances behind the plate and threw out two of four runners attempting to steal.

Dino Gromitsaris headshot

GROMITSARIS Stockton University men’s soccer goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris
Lucy Sullivan

Sullivan

Lucy Sullivan
Sullivan VB 20

Sullivan

Emily Sullivan
Brandt_G VB 20

Brandt

Grace Brandt
Pascrell

Pascrell

Michelle Pascrell
Preston TF 20

Preston

Lauren Preston
Fabrizzi BB 21

Fabrizzi

Luke Fabrizzi
Gjeli MS 20

Gjeli

Ervin Gjeli
Matos MS 20

Matos

Antonio Matos

