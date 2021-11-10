Nicholl Fenton helps Saint Joseph's win 4th field hockey title in 5 years: College notebook

Nicholl Fenton is a four-time champion at the collegiate level.
The Saint Joseph’s University field hockey team won the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Saturday, its fourth title in the last five years. Fenton, a 2017 Ocean City High School graduate from the Marmora section of Upper Township, is a grad student at the Philadelphia school and playing in her fifth season.
The Hawks beat Virginia Commonwealth 1-0 in the final. They also topped Richmond 8-1 in the semifinals. Fenton, who has started all 20 games this season, played at the back position in both wins.
The Hawks (16-4), ranked 11th in the country, advanced to the NCAA Tournament and will face Liberty in the first round at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Liberty won the Big East Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Liberty, ranked ninth nationally, includes another Ocean City grad, Alexis Paone, a fifth-year senior from Marmora, and this will be the first time the two will face each other in college. They were classmates at Ocean City who helped the Red Raiders win two state championships and four South Jersey titles.
On Thursday, Fenton, a team captain for the Hawks, was named to the A10 All-Academic team.
Maitland Demand (Southern Regional) plays for Louisville, which earned an at-large bid to the national tournament and will play Harvard in the first round Friday.
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made four saves in Lehigh’s 1-0 loss to American in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.
Casey Etter (Millville) had a goal and an assist in East Stroudsburg’s 2-0 win over Queens in the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Tournament quarterfinal. In a 2-1 loss to Limestone in the semis, Meadoe Harrell-Alvarez (Vineland) had an assist.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) had an assist in Kutztown’s 3-1 loss to West Chester in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.
Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 2-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy in an Atlantic East Tournament semifinal. She had the assist on the winning goal in the 80th minute of a comeback 2-1 win over St. Mary’s to win the title.
Gianna Perna (St. Joseph) had an assist in Widener’s 7-3 loss to Messiah in the MAC Commonwealth Tournament final.
Men’s soccer
Jack Sarkos (Mainland Regional) scored his eighth goal of the season in the 47th minute of Lehigh’s 1-0 win over Colgate. Sarkos, who tied for the league lead in goals, was named to the Patriot League first team Friday.
Trevor Paone (Ocean City) scored in East Stroudsburg’s 4-0 win over Shepherd in the season finale. He and his twin, Hunter Paone (Ocean City), played in every game this season for the Warriors. They are the younger brothers of Alexis Paone, who plays field hockey at Liberty.
Christian Rafter (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 4-0 win over Neumann in the Atlantic East Conference final. It was the first conference title for the Cavaliers since 2017, and it earned them an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Eddie Proud (Middle Township) scored the winning goal in the 80th minute of Neumann’s 2-1 win over Immaculata in the Atlantic East semifinals.
Matt Stellitano (Mainland) made four saves in Stevenson’s 3-0 win over York in a MAC Commonwealth first-round game. He made 14 saves in a 2-0 loss to Messiah in the conference semifinals.
Women’s soccer
Chloe Lawler (Lower Cape May Regional) is a member of Old Dominion, which won the Conference USA Tournament and earned an automatic bid to the D-I tournament.
Madison Chiola (Hammonton) made five saves in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 2-0 win over Barry.
Anna Bond (Middle Township) had an assist in Cabrini’s 2-0 win over Neumann in an Atlantic East Conference semifinal. Cabrini, which includes Sam Hurban (Buena Regional), won the conference title and earned an automatic bid to the D-III tournament.
Lee Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) made three saves in Neumann’s 2-0 win over Immaculata in the Atlantic East first round. She made six saves in a 2-0 loss to Cabrini in the semifinals.
Lauren Costa (Pilgrim Academy) had an assist in Cairn’s 2-0 win over Notre Dame (Md.) in the first round of the Colonial States Athletic Conference Tournament. In a 1-0 win over Cedar Crest in the semis, Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had an assist. On Nov. 1, Costa was named to the CSAC first team.
Montclair State sophomore Aileen Cahill (Pinelands Regional) was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Cahill, who was the NJAC Rookie of the Year during the shortened spring season, had seven goals, including three game winners, and five assists.
