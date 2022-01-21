New Jersey Athletic Conference to expand basketball tournaments

The New Jersey Board of Athletic Administrators voted to expand this season's New Jersey Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments, the league said Friday.
The tournaments, which begin Feb. 19, will include all 10 schools in the conference this season. The conference cited ongoing disruptions to the conference schedule this season due to COVID-19.
Typically, the top six teams qualify for the men's and women's tournaments, with the top two teams earning first-round byes in each.
The four lowest seeds in each will play first-round games Feb. 19. Those winners will join the eight-team quarterfinals, which will be played Feb. 22. The semifinals will be played Feb. 24, and the championship games on Feb. 26.
The winners of the men's and women's tournaments will each earn automatic bids to their respective NCAA tournaments.
New Jersey City's men and women each won the NJAC tournament last season. The men beat Stockton 79-77, and the women beat Montclair State 64-60.
Through Thursday, the Stockton and Rutgers-Newark men (8-2) and the Rowan women (9-1) were atop their respective conference standings.
The Stockton women (7-9, 5-5) will host Ramapo at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Stockton men (13-3 overall) will host Ramapo at 1 p.m.
GALLERY: Stockton beats Montclair State
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Victory for the Ospreys
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.