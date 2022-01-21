New Jersey Athletic Conference to expand basketball tournaments

The New Jersey Board of Athletic Administrators voted to expand this season's New Jersey Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments, the league said Friday.

The tournaments, which begin Feb. 19, will include all 10 schools in the conference this season. The conference cited ongoing disruptions to the conference schedule this season due to COVID-19.

Typically, the top six teams qualify for the men's and women's tournaments, with the top two teams earning first-round byes in each.

The four lowest seeds in each will play first-round games Feb. 19. Those winners will join the eight-team quarterfinals, which will be played Feb. 22. The semifinals will be played Feb. 24, and the championship games on Feb. 26.

The winners of the men's and women's tournaments will each earn automatic bids to their respective NCAA tournaments.

New Jersey City's men and women each won the NJAC tournament last season. The men beat Stockton 79-77, and the women beat Montclair State 64-60.

Through Thursday, the Stockton and Rutgers-Newark men (8-2) and the Rowan women (9-1) were atop their respective conference standings.