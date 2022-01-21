 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Jersey Athletic Conference to expand basketball tournaments
0 Comments
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

New Jersey Athletic Conference to expand basketball tournaments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The New Jersey Board of Athletic Administrators voted to expand this season's New Jersey Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments, the league said Friday.

The tournaments, which begin Feb. 19, will include all 10 schools in the conference this season. The conference cited ongoing disruptions to the conference schedule this season due to COVID-19.

Typically, the top six teams qualify for the men's and women's tournaments, with the top two teams earning first-round byes in each.

The four lowest seeds in each will play first-round games Feb. 19. Those winners will join the eight-team quarterfinals, which will be played Feb. 22. The semifinals will be played Feb. 24, and the championship games on Feb. 26.

The winners of the men's and women's tournaments will each earn automatic bids to their respective NCAA tournaments.

New Jersey City's men and women each won the NJAC tournament last season. The men beat Stockton 79-77, and the women beat Montclair State 64-60.

Through Thursday, the Stockton and Rutgers-Newark men (8-2) and the Rowan women (9-1) were atop their respective conference standings.

The Stockton women (7-9, 5-5) will host Ramapo at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Stockton men (13-3 overall) will host Ramapo at 1 p.m.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News