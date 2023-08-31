Coach: Claire Incantalupo (first season at Stockton, previously head coach at Immaculata)
Last season: Finished second at the NJAC Championships
Season opener: 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Stockton Open
Returning all-conference: Jaelyn Barkley, first team; Kayla Kass, first team and 2022 NJAC Rookie of the Year; second team — Rachel Hayes, Guinevere Kennedy
Returning local runners: none
New local runners: none
Incantalupo says: “It’s working well. We definitely have a lot of returners. The majority of our program right now are sophomores and juniors. We’re a young program and energetic.
People are also reading…
Jaelyn Barkley (a junior who finished second in the NJAC last year and was the first female Osprey to qualify for NCAA Championships since 2017): “I think we’re looking very strong. We’re looking to have a lot of depth this season. We’re small but mighty. Practices have gone really well, so we’re all pretty close together. I’m a vegan, so I prioritize nutrition. I’ve upped my mileage a lot to get stronger.”
Outlook: "We finished third in the Region last season, and we’re definitely looking to build off that, as well as look to claim the conference title as well,” Incantalupo said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.