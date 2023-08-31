Coach: Claire Incantalupo (first season at Stockton, previously head coach at Immaculata)

Last season: Finished second at the NJAC Championships

Season opener: 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Stockton Open

Returning all-conference: Jaelyn Barkley, first team; Kayla Kass, first team and 2022 NJAC Rookie of the Year; second team — Rachel Hayes, Guinevere Kennedy

Returning local runners: none

New local runners: none

Incantalupo says: “It’s working well. We definitely have a lot of returners. The majority of our program right now are sophomores and juniors. We’re a young program and energetic.

Jaelyn Barkley (a junior who finished second in the NJAC last year and was the first female Osprey to qualify for NCAA Championships since 2017): “I think we’re looking very strong. We’re looking to have a lot of depth this season. We’re small but mighty. Practices have gone really well, so we’re all pretty close together. I’m a vegan, so I prioritize nutrition. I’ve upped my mileage a lot to get stronger.”

Outlook: "We finished third in the Region last season, and we’re definitely looking to build off that, as well as look to claim the conference title as well,” Incantalupo said.