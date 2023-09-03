Nationally ranked Salisbury University raced out to a three-goal halftime lead en route to a 7-1 victory over Stockton University in a nonconference field hockey game Sunday in Salisbury, Maryland.
Salisbury pulled away further with four goals in the third period. The Gulls (2-0) are ranked fourth in NCAA Division III by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Sophomore Miana Allessandroni scored for Stockton in the fourth quarter. Freshman goaltender Hannah Ayari-Dias made eight saves in her Ospreys debut.
The Ospreys (0-2) will play their home opener against Haverford at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
