Nalya Hill scores 20 and gets 15 rebounds, Stockton defeats Rutgers Newark in NJAC

Senior forward Nalya Hill had game-high totals of 20 points, 15 rebounds and four assists to help Stockton University defeat Rutgers-Newark 62-46 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Saturday in Galloway Township.
Freshmen Madison LaRose and Jaiden Harris each scored 11 for the Ospreys, who improved to 6-9 (4-5). LaRosa led all players with four steals. Sophomore guard Emma Morrone scored six to go with three rebounds, one block, one assists and one steal.
The Ospreys led just 27-25 at halftime but outscored the Scarlet Raiders 17-12 in the third quarter and 18-12 in the fourth. Stockton outscored them 38-22 in the paint.
Samiyah Horton led Rutgers-Newark (3-10, 0-7) with 13 points.
Men’s basketball: Junior guard DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Ospreys to a 75-54 win over Rutgers-Newark in an NJAC game.
Campbell hit 8 of 13 shots from the field, including 4 of 8 3-pointers in helping the Ospreys improve to 12-3 (7-2). Senior guard Kadian Dawkins scored 18 for Stockton.
Ospreys senior guard Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored eight and got a game-high 11 rebounds. Senior guard Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) scored six and dealt a team-best four assists.
