Nalya Hill scores 20 and gets 15 rebounds, Stockton defeats Rutgers Newark in NJAC

Senior forward Nalya Hill had game-high totals of 20 points, 15 rebounds and four assists to help Stockton University defeat Rutgers-Newark 62-46 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference women's basketball game Saturday in Galloway Township.
Freshmen Madison LaRose and Jaiden Harris each scored 11 for the Ospreys, who improved to 6-9 (4-5). LaRosa led all players with four steals. Sophomore guard Emma Morrone scored six to go with three rebounds, one block, one assists and one steal.
The Ospreys led just 27-25 at halftime but outscored the Scarlet Raiders 17-12 in the third quarter and 18-12 in the fourth. Stockton outscored them 38-22 in the paint.
Samiyah Horton led Rutgers-Newark (3-10, 0-7) with 13 points.
Tags
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.