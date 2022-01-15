 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nalya Hill scores 20 and gets 15 rebounds, Stockton defeats Rutgers Newark in NJAC
Nalya Hill scores 20 and gets 15 rebounds, Stockton defeats Rutgers Newark in NJAC

Senior forward Nalya Hill had game-high totals of 20 points, 15 rebounds and four assists to help Stockton University defeat Rutgers-Newark 62-46 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference women's basketball game Saturday in Galloway Township.

Freshmen Madison LaRose and Jaiden Harris each scored 11 for the Ospreys, who improved to 6-9 (4-5). LaRosa led all players with four steals. Sophomore guard Emma Morrone scored six to go with three rebounds, one block, one assists and one steal.

The Ospreys led just 27-25 at halftime but outscored the Scarlet Raiders 17-12 in the third quarter and 18-12 in the fourth. Stockton outscored them 38-22 in the paint.

Samiyah Horton led Rutgers-Newark (3-10, 0-7) with 13 points.

Nalya Hill headshot

Hill

 Stockton University, Provided
