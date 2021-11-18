Mutts, Osunniyi, Watson help teams to 2-0 starts: College notebook

Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored 17 and added six steals, four assists and two rebounds in Cairn’s 75-47 win over Word of Life. She had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 64-33 win over Word of Life.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had eight points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in Coast Guard’s 93-48 win over Lasell. She had 13 points, 10 assists and four rebounds in an 83-72 win over Gordon. She scored 11 in a 70-42 loss to Amherst.

Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in Delaware Valley’s 70-59 loss to Centenary. She had 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 73-66 loss to Penn State-Harrisburg. She had nine points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 63-58 win over Penn State-Schuylkill.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 13 points and four rebounds in Kean’s 89-58 loss to New York University. She had six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 67-47 loss to Marymount. She scored 17 and grabbed seven rebounds in an 83-47 win over Baruch. She had 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 66-48 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.