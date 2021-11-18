Mutts, Osunniyi, Watson help teams to 2-0 starts: College notebook

Osun Osunniyi and the No. 23-ranked St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team are off to a 2-0 start.
Osunniyi, a 2017 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Pleasantville, scored nine points to go with seven blocks and six rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 75-47 win over Siena to open its season. The 6-foot-10 senior center had five points, four rebounds and two blocks in a 69-60 win over Canisius.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) also helped unranked Virginia Tech open its season 2-0. He had 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in Virginia Tech’s 82-47 win over Maine. He had nine points and seven rebounds in a 77-57 win over Navy.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) scored four in Saint Francis’ (Pa.) 75-72 loss to George Washington.
Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) grabbed four rebounds and had an assist in Temple’s 72-49 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. He had a point, a rebound and an assist in a 76-71 loss to Southern California.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 10 points and six rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 63-59 loss to Bridgeport. He scored 24 to go with five rebounds, three steals and two assists in an 88-68 loss to Southern Connecticut State.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 15 points and two assists in District of Columbia’s 82-66 loss to Dominican. He scored three in a 69-64 loss to Nyack.
Austin Kennedy (St. Augustine) had 13 points and three rebounds in University of the Sciences’ 96-59 loss to Bentley.
Mathew Capozzoli (Wildwood Catholic) had four points and four rebounds, and Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) scored two in Drew’s 73-68 win over York. In a 79-63 loss to TCNJ, Capozzoli scored four.
Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had 13 points and four rebounds, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) had five points and three rebounds in Rowan’s 111-83 win over Coast Guard. In a 111-89 win over Messiah, Ross had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Wright scored two.
Noel Gonzalez (Pleasantville) scored 16 in Rutgers-Camden’s 64-59 loss to Cabrini.
Jacob Hopping (Wildwood Catholic) had four points and five rebounds in TCNJ’s 73-59 loss to Salisbury. He had 11 points and five rebounds in a 73-49 win over St. Elizabeth. He had 12 points and four rebounds in a 79-62 win over Drew.
Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 20 points, six assists and two rebounds, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) scored two in Widener’s 92-85 win over Neumann. In an 81-71 win over Arcadia, Holden scored 14, and Mazur added five points, three assists and two rebounds.
Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had 16 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in Cecil College’s 95-83 win over Prince George’s C.C.
Women’s basketball
Kylee Watson (Mainland) had six points and five rebounds in No. 10 Oregon’s 91-34 win over Idaho State. She made her first career start Sunday, scoring a career-high 16 points to go with four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in an 84-35 win over Dixie State.
Tanazha Ford (Millville) had two points, three rebounds and two assists in Bloomfield’s 63-37 loss to New Haven. In a 77-51 loss to Southern Connecticut State, Ford had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Kayla Sykes (ACIT) added five points.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 13 points, four rebounds, four blocks and two steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 58-45 win over Saint Michael’s. She scored 15, grabbed nine rebounds and added two blocks and two steals in a 68-64 win over Saint Rose.
Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had 19 points, four assists, four steals and two rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 75-70 win over Daemen. She scored 17 and added three steals and two rebounds in a 63-59 win over Roberts Wesleyan.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists in Albright’s 71-46 win over Ursinus. She scored 19, grabbed 10 rebounds and added five assists, three blocks and three steals in a 61-48 loss to Shenandoah. She had 12 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in a 66-51 loss to Roanoke.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored 17 and added six steals, four assists and two rebounds in Cairn’s 75-47 win over Word of Life. She had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 64-33 win over Word of Life.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had eight points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in Coast Guard’s 93-48 win over Lasell. She had 13 points, 10 assists and four rebounds in an 83-72 win over Gordon. She scored 11 in a 70-42 loss to Amherst.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in Delaware Valley’s 70-59 loss to Centenary. She had 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 73-66 loss to Penn State-Harrisburg. She had nine points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 63-58 win over Penn State-Schuylkill.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 13 points and four rebounds in Kean’s 89-58 loss to New York University. She had six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 67-47 loss to Marymount. She scored 17 and grabbed seven rebounds in an 83-47 win over Baruch. She had 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 66-48 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had five points and three rebounds in Marywood’s 61-35 loss to Lebanon Valley. She scored nine and grabbed nine rebounds in a 51-48 win over FDU-Florham.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) scored 13 and grabbed four rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 67-57 win over Cabrini.
Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in Ramapo’s 90-51 win over Sarah Lawrence. She had nine points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in an 86-53 win over Centenary. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.
Savanna Holt (Ocean City) scored 13 in Rowan’s 70-53 loss to Tufts. She had three points and four rebounds in a 70-55 loss to Smith.
Mikayla Nicolini (Southern) scored five and added two rebounds in Widener’s 65-42 win over Wilkes.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.