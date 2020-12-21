Much improved offense led Rutgers football to successful 2020

The Big Ten Conference almost did not have a fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, postponing all fall sports in August.

When the league announced an eight-game, conference-only football schedule in September, teams were excited but had just about a month to prepare.

And with a new coach in Greg Schiano and a different staff, Rutgers University, which finished 2-10 last season, had an extra obstacle and were forced to adjust quickly to show the program was improved and more competitive.

“What I’m pleased with is how our guys worked,” Schiano said Monday. “I try not to compare what was. That’s not really my mindset. My mindset is, OK, once I got to know my players, how much did we improve from that point forward.”

Schiano was hired last December and only had a few months with his players until the coronavirus pandemic pushed everything back. From March to June, the team could not even meet. But once they did, Schiano said, the measurement was not just if they improved with catching, throwing, blocking or tackling.

That was just part of it.