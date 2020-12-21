Much improved offense led Rutgers football to successful 2020

The Big Ten Conference almost did not have a fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, postponing all fall sports in August.
When the league announced an eight-game, conference-only football schedule in September, teams were excited but had just about a month to prepare.
And with a new coach in Greg Schiano and a different staff, Rutgers University, which finished 2-10 last season, had an extra obstacle and were forced to adjust quickly to show the program was improved and more competitive.
“What I’m pleased with is how our guys worked,” Schiano said Monday. “I try not to compare what was. That’s not really my mindset. My mindset is, OK, once I got to know my players, how much did we improve from that point forward.”
Schiano was hired last December and only had a few months with his players until the coronavirus pandemic pushed everything back. From March to June, the team could not even meet. But once they did, Schiano said, the measurement was not just if they improved with catching, throwing, blocking or tackling.
That was just part of it.
“It was how much did we improve with handling our business (and) doing it the right way,” Schiano said. “Trying to be able to stay focused on what we are doing right now. … we really, really worked hard on getting our guys to stay in the present. We call it chop the moment.
“That’s a skill, like any other skill, and what I’m most excited about is our guys now understand that and they’ve had some success in doing that and we just have to keep building on that.”
The Scarlet Knights (3-6) averaged a program-best 26.7 points this season and scored 20 or more points in eight points of their nine games. Rutgers’ average-point total is the eighth most in the conference and the most since it averaged 21.2 points in 2015.
Rutgers scored 290 points this season against all Big Ten opponents. Last season, it scored only 51 points in nine conference games.
Rutgers also averaged 300 yards per game and was the fifth-most improved offense in the nation, scoring an average of more than 13 points per game, compared to last year.
Schiano said he did not have a schedule where he wanted the program to be with everything that happened this season. But he was content with what his players and coaching staff accomplished with the limited window they had together, adding there is still an “intense level of work” remaining.
“Am I pleased? No, I’m never pleased,” Schiano said. “But after I got to know my team, is it about where we probably belong? I guess, it’s hard to say that. … What I am certain of is I’m really encouraged because what we did do is establish our culture.”
Rutgers tied the program record with three Big Ten wins, having achieved that total in both 2014 and 2017. All three victories were on the road — Michigan State (38-27 on Oct. 24), Purdue (37-30 on Nov. 28) and Maryland (27-24 on Dec. 12). Rutgers last won three conference road games in 2012 when it was in the Big East.
Cedar Creek High School graduate and senior wide receiver Bo Melton led the offense with 638 yards on 47 receptions and nine touchdowns (six receiving, two rushing and one punt return). He had three multi-score games. Vineland graduate and junior running back Isaih Pacheco had 515 rushing and 130 receiving yards with four total touchdowns.
“I think (offensive coordinator Sean) Gleeson and the rest of the offensive staff did a great job of evaluating what our talents were and how we could utilize those talents,” Schiano said when asked about the improved offense. “I think that’s what good coaches do. ... I know those guys after spending a whole season with them and there are so many things they wish they could get another shot at.
“But that is part of learning and part of growing.”
Rutgers forced 19 turnovers on defense (most since 2012) and led the Big Ten in tackles-for-loss (averaged 7.8 per game). A big part of that was senior linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, who had 101 total tackles, 11 for a loss. Pleasantville graduate and sophomore linebacker Mohamed Toure had 20 tackles (five for loss). The defense also led the conference with 21 sacks.
The NCAA gave fall athletes an extra year of eligibility, an option Fatukaski recently announced that he would accept. Melton, who had a career year, has not yet made a decision.
Schiano said he finished exit interviews with his players Monday.
The program will be heading home to see their families soon for the first time since September. Rutgers was one of only two teams in the Big Ten to play all nine of its scheduled games without interruption due to the coronavirus.
Nine straight weeks was difficult, but now it’s time for a well-deserved rest.
“Good to see these guys packing up their stuff and going home to see their families,” Schiano said. “I’m looking forward to spend time with my family.”
