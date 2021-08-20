Minority coaches coalition works to put words into action

Locksley said he hopes the coalition can break through a structure where media hype, booster influence and pre-existing relationships often determine who ends up being hired.

To that end, the first of what the coalition hopes will be numerous data-driven studies it has commissioned is expected to be released in coming weeks. Kudchadkar declined to share details of the first report, but did say it will be goal oriented.

"It's not going to be a 30,000-foot view that says, "Hey, we have an issue here.' We already know that there's an issue," Kudchadkar said. "This is going to be a report that says: 'This is the trajectory that we're on. We need to change that trajectory and these are things that we need to look at.'"

Annual dues to join the coalition ranges from $50 to $250 for NFL coaches and membership has grown to more than 700. Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said it's been money well spent.

"Obviously, you have to be an expert at your craft, but it is an networking community," Walters said. "So to get in front of and get around ADs and people who are making decisions on the hiring process is huge."