Millville's Garrett Musey hits first 3 HRs of his Goldey-Beacom career: Notebook

Goldey-Beacom College’s Garrett Musey not only hit the first home run of his collegiate career last week, he decided to do it two more times.
Musey, a 2020 Millville High School graduate and right-handed-hitting infielder for the Lightning, slugged the first three homers of his career. Goldey-Beacom improved to 12-3 following four wins over the weekend in a pair of doubleheaders.
In an 8-4 win over Bloomfield, Musey went 3 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the sixth. In a 5-4 win over Jefferson, Musey went 3 for 5 with a solo homer. In a 15-5 win over Jefferson, Musey singled and hit a solo home run. Mike Baginski, also a Millville graduate, singled and scored.
Also last week, in a 16-8 loss to University of Sciences, Musey hit an RBI single, and Baginski singled and scored.
In 14 games (11 starts), Musey is hitting .361 (13 for 36) with 12 runs, two doubles, three homers and eight RBIs.
Josh Arnold (Ocean City) pitched a shutout inning in relief, striking out one, in Fairfield’s 19-9 win over Manhattan. The Stags began Monday 26-0 and ranked 23rd in the country, the first time in program history they’ve been placed in the Top 25.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) singled and scored in George Washington’s 8-4 win over Towson. He singled and scored in an 8-1 win over Davidson.
Kenny Levari (St. Augustine Prep) hit and RBI single in Old Dominion’s 5-4 loss to Charlotte. He walked twice and scored twice in a 9-5 win over Charlotte. He singled and scored in an 8-3 loss to Charlotte.
Brendan Bean (North Wildwood resident; Gloucester Catholic grad) pitched a shutout 10th inning to earn the win in Penn’s 8-7 victory over La Salle.
Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) hit an RBI single in Rutgers’ 4-2 win over Michigan.
Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) allowed two runs and struck out four in four innings of relief, improving to 2-1 for St. John’s in a 5-4 win over Seton Hall.
Anthony Elefante (Lacey Township) allowed four runs in five innings, striking out nine, and got a no decision in Bloomfield’s 11-10 loss to Dominican.
Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) singled, doubled, scored three runs and drove in one in Felician’s 18-4 win over Nyack.
Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) hit an RBI single and scored in Frostburg State’s 8-6 loss to West Liberty.
Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) improved to 4-0 in Southern New Hampshire’s 16-5 win over Bentley. In six innings, he allowed five runs, three earned, and struck out 11.
Kris Morgenweck (St. Augustine) got his first win of the season, allowing three runs, two earned, and striking out seven in five innings in relief, in USciences’ 6-5 victory over Dominican.
Nick Grotti (Millville) hit a two-run single in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 5-2 loss to West Virginia State. He went 3 for 4 with a solo homer and three runs scored in a 15-3 loss to West Virginia State.
Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) scored twice in Alvernia’s 23-3 win over Albright. He singled, scored three runs and drove in three in a 20-7 win over Albright. He singled, tripled and scored three runs in a 22-13 win over Albright. He singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run in a 15-4 win over Albright.
In Eastern’s 10-8 win over Widener, David Hunsberger (Vineland) hit a three-run double and drove in another with a walk. Mickey Foytik (Cumberland Regional) hit an RBI single and scored, and Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) allowed four runs, two earned, in four innings. He struck out one. In a 6-4 win over Widener, Foytik pitched a seven-inning complete-game, striking out six. In a 16-10 win over York, Hunsberger went 3 for 5 with two homers, a double, three runs and five RBIs. Foytik doubled twice, singled, scored three runs and drove in two. In a 12-7 win over York, Hunsberger doubled, homered, scored twice and drove in five runs.
Giancarlo Palmieri (Hammonton) singled and scored in Immaculata’s 16-8 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) hit an RBI single in Montclair State’s 7-5 loss to Kean. He singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs in a 15-8 win over Kean. He went 2 for 4 with a triple, four runs and an RBI in a 14-4 win over New Jersey City. He went 3 for 6 with a triple, four runs and two RBIs in a 17-8 win over New Jersey City.
Andrew Fowler (EHT) singled twice in Neumann’s 15-4 loss to Cabrini. He went 3 for 3 with a run scored in a 7-4 loss to Cabrini.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 4 for 6 with two runs and two RBIs in Rowan’s 18-2 win over The College of New Jersey. He hit an RBI single and a solo homer in a 10-5 win over TCNJ. He went 3 for 6 with a double and a run scored in a 10-2 win over Ramapo. In a 5-4 win over Ramapo, McIsaac went 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI, and Donald Zellman (Lacey) pitched five innings in the no-decision, allowing three runs, two earned, and striking out nine.
Ricky Glascock (Southern Regional) pitched 11/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out one, in Rutgers-Camden’s 13-5 loss to Kean.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) hit an RBI double in Widener’s 6-4 loss to Eastern. He went 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and four RBIs.
JT Hibschman (Millville) pitched a seven-inning complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and four walks and striking out five, in Wilkes’ 9-0 win over Delaware Valley.
On Monday, Hibschman was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Pitcher of the Week.
Matt Lawler (Mainland) pitched two shutout innings in relief, striking out two, in William Paterson’s 10-3 win over Rutgers-Newark. He allowed two runs, one earned, in 31/3 innings in relief, in a 6-4 win over The College of New Jersey. He struck out five.
Brandon Haggerty (Lacey) improved to 6-0, pitching six shutout innings and allowing four hits and a walk, in York’s 14-0 win over Eastern. He struck out nine.
Nick Milhan (EHT) singled twice and scored in South Carolina Beaufort’s 11-1 win over Edward Waters. He singled twice, scored and drove in a run in an 18-8 loss to Webber International. He had two hits and an RBI off a sacrifice fly in a 6-5 loss to Webber International. He hit three singles in a 7-2 win over Webber.
Football
Safety Shamere Collins (St. Augustine) made eight tackles in Sacred Heart’s 19-10 first-round loss to Delaware in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) made five tackles, and his twin, DB A’laam Horne (St. Joseph), made one tackle. Delaware, which includes freshman RB Dean Hall (Mainland), will face Jacksonville State in the second round.
Men’s swimming
Glenn Lasco (Mainland) helped Lehigh wrap up its season with a 170.50-116.50 victory over Lafayette during a two-day meet. On the first day, Lasco earned second-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.43 seconds and the 200 free in 1:43.27. On the second day, he won the 100 free (45.81) and swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:05.17).
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
