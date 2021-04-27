Millville's Garrett Musey hits first 3 HRs of his Goldey-Beacom career: Notebook

Giancarlo Palmieri (Hammonton) singled and scored in Immaculata’s 16-8 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) hit an RBI single in Montclair State’s 7-5 loss to Kean. He singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs in a 15-8 win over Kean. He went 2 for 4 with a triple, four runs and an RBI in a 14-4 win over New Jersey City. He went 3 for 6 with a triple, four runs and two RBIs in a 17-8 win over New Jersey City.

Andrew Fowler (EHT) singled twice in Neumann’s 15-4 loss to Cabrini. He went 3 for 3 with a run scored in a 7-4 loss to Cabrini.

Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 4 for 6 with two runs and two RBIs in Rowan’s 18-2 win over The College of New Jersey. He hit an RBI single and a solo homer in a 10-5 win over TCNJ. He went 3 for 6 with a double and a run scored in a 10-2 win over Ramapo. In a 5-4 win over Ramapo, McIsaac went 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI, and Donald Zellman (Lacey) pitched five innings in the no-decision, allowing three runs, two earned, and striking out nine.

Ricky Glascock (Southern Regional) pitched 11/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out one, in Rutgers-Camden’s 13-5 loss to Kean.