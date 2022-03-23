Millville grad Megan Sooy helping Arcadia softball to hot start: College notebook

Megan Sooy helped the Arcadia University softball team build its winning streak to seven games last week.

Sooy, a junior infielder and a 2019 Millville High School graduate, hit an RBI double, singled and scored in a 9-8 win over Springfield. She hit a two-run homer and an RBI single in a 6-3 win over The College of New Jersey. She hit an RBI double and scored in a 5-0 win over King’s.

Sooy was hitting .308 (12 for 39) with three doubles, two homers, seven run and 10 RBIs through 13 games. Arcadia was 10-3 heading into Tuesday’s doubleheader vs. Messiah.

Faith Heigh (Mainland Regional) singled twice and scored in Alabama at Birmingham’s 8-7 win over Marshall.

Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) allowed one run and struck out four in 3 1/3 innings in Binghamton’s 4-3 win over Army. She did not get the decision.

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) hit an RBI single in Bryant’s 5-1 loss to Howard.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run in Lehigh’s 8-0 win over Niagara. She hit a three-run double and a solo homer in an 8-5 win over Purdue.

Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) allowed two runs and struck out eight in a seven-inning complete game in Manhattan’s 3-2 win over Hartford.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) singled and scored for Mount St. Mary’s in a 3-1 loss to Delaware. She hit a two-run homer in a 4-3 win over Merrimack.

Victoria Szrom (Egg Harbor Township) hit a three-run triple in Florida Tech’s 8-2 win over Molloy.

Gabriella D’Ottavio (Buena) had one hit and two RBIs in Millersville’s 6-2 loss to Georgian Court. She doubled and hit an RBI single in an 8-4 win over Jefferson.

Emily Biddle (EHT) hit a three-run triple and scored in UNC Pembroke’s 10-7 win over Lees-McRae. She hit a two-run homer in a 6-3 win over Lees-McRae.

Erin O’Brien (Cumberland) had a double, a triple, a run and an RBI in Nyack’s 5-4 win over Staten Island.

Megan Master (Atlantic City) pitched a five-inning complete-game shutout, allowing just four hits and striking out two in University of the Sciences’ 18-0 win over Lincoln. Also in that win, Abigail Markee (Millville) went 3 for 3 with two runs and four RBIs. In a 12-5 win over Lincoln, Markee went 3 for 5 with a double and a run scored.

Maggie Wilkinson (Mainland) pitched four shutout innings in relief, striking out two and getting the win, in Immaculata’s 8-7 victory against Rosemont.

Colleen Camburn (Southern Regional) doubled and scored in McDaniel’s 7-6 win over Wheaton.

Emily Tunney (Absegami) hit an RBI double and singled in New Jersey City’s 3-1 win over Baruch.

Gianna Terpolilli (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, two runs and an RBI In Penn State-Brandywine’s 15-1 win over Central Maine. She singled and scored twice in an 8-3 win over Central Maine. She went 2 for 3 with a two-run single in a 7-3 win over Central Maine.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) had two hits and a run and also allowed two runs and struck out four in a five-inning complete game in Ramapo’s 10-2 win over Clarkson. She hit an RBI single in a 6-5 win over Endicott.

In Rowan’s 10-3 win over Millikin, Korie Hague (Vineland) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI, and Kaitlyn Riggs (EHT) hit an RBI single. In a 5-2 win over Framingham State, Hague hit a two-run single and scored, and Riggs hit an RBI single. In a 3-2 win over Endicott, Riggs had two hits and a run.

In Rutgers-Camden’s 8-6 win over St. Norbert, Kimmy Musarra (Millville) singled and scored twice, and Natalie Ampole (Buena) allowed three runs in four innings in relief to earn the win. In a 5-4 loss to Cortland, Musarra hit a double and an RBI single.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) allowed two hits and a walk and struck out one in five shutout innings to earn the victory in Salisbury’s 4-0 win over Muhlenberg.

Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed an unearned run on a hit and three walks in TCNJ’s 8-1 win over Wooster. She struck out one.

Abigail Craige (Ocean City) had two hits and an RBI in Virginia Wesleyan’s 5-1 win over Muhlenberg.

Men’s track and field

Gabriel Moronta (Pleasantville) ran on Mississippi State’s third-place 4x400 relay (3 minutes, 7.73 seconds) at the NCAA Division I indoor championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

Rowan freshman Lane Owens (Ocean City) was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday. He placed second in the javelin (60.42 meters) at the Washington & Lee Carnival to open the spring season. Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) won the long jump (6.99m). Connor McBride (Southern) was eighth in the 5,000 (15:22.60).

Women’s track and field

La Salle’s Casey McLees (Ocean City) was 15th in the indoor 1,500 (5:09.11) at the Penn Challenge in Philadelphia.

Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) ran on Rowan’s winning outdoor 4x400 relay (3:57.76) at the Washington & Lee Carnival.

