Millville grad Mahogany Wheeler wins NJAC award

Ramapo College freshman Mahogany Wheeler was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Co-Rookie of the Year last week.
Wheeler, a pitcher and infielder for the Roadrunners, shared the honor with The College of New Jersey’s Julia Mayernik. Wheeler was also named to the NJAC second team.
The dual-threat wrapped up a great first season with Ramapo (8-15). She was third on the team in batting average with .308 (20 for 65). She led the team with 10 doubles, two homers and 17 RBIs. In the circle, she went 6-8 with a 2.84 ERA and striking out 43 in 96 innings.
Wheeler wrapped up her season last week in the NJAC Tournament.
In Ramapo’s 4-1 win over Rutgers-Newark, Thu Deo (Absegami) singled and scored, and Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) doubled twice and drove in a run. Wheeler also pitched a seven-inning complete game with three strikeouts.
In a 3-0 loss to Rowan, Wheeler pitched a six-inning complete game, striking out two. In a 6-3 loss to Rowan, ending its tournament run, Deo singled and scored, and Wheeler had two hits.
In Rowan’s 3-0 win over Ramapo, Sarah Brosman (Oakcrest) drove in two runs on two sacrifice flies, and Korie Hague (Vineland) scored. In a 6-3 win over Ramapo, Hague hit a two-run homer. Rowan’s season came to an end Tuesday, losing to Kean in the NJAC semifinals. On May 6, Hague was named to the All-NJAC first team.
Rutgers-Camden junior Kimmy Musarra (Millville) was named to the all-NJAC second team May 6.
Kaci Neveling (EHT) singled twice and scored twice in The College of New Jersey’s 1-0 win over Rutgers-Camden in an NJAC tournament series game. She singled in a 2-0 win. The Lions advanced to the semifinals where they swept Stockton in a doubleheader (story on B2).
Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) tripled and scored in New Jersey City’s 2-1 loss to Rutgers-Camden in a New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament game.
Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs in Alabama at Birmingham’s 7-0 win over Southern Mississippi. She singled and scored twice, including the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, in a 4-3 victory over Southern Miss.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out one in three innings in relief in Binghamton’s 7-3 win over Hartford.
Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) hit a solo home run in Bryant’s 2-1 loss to Sacred Heart.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) hit a solo home run in Central Connecticut State’s 3-2 loss to Saint Francis (Pa.).
Meredith Miller (Mainland) drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI in Delaware’s 8-0 win over St. John’s.
Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs, including a solo homer, in Lehigh’s 10-0 win over Lafayette. She singled and scored in a 6-2 win over Lafayette. She singled, scored and drove in a run in a 9-1 win over Lafayette. She hit a two-run double and scored in an 8-0 win over Lafayette.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) singled twice in Manhattan’s 7-0 loss to Iona. She singled, scored twice and stole a base in a 4-3 loss to Iona. She doubled and scored in a 6-2 win over Iona. She singled and scored in an 11-5 win over Iona.
Devin Coia (Vineland) hit an RBI double in Monmouth’s 5-3 loss to Marist in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament game.
Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) singled, scored and drove in a run for Mount St. Mary’s in an 8-7 win over Wagner. Her RBI came off a sacrifice bunt in the top of the seventh that gave the Mountaineers an 8-6 lead.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) singled and hit a three-run homer in Sacred Heart’s 11-2 win over Bryant. She hit an RBI double and scored in a 2-1 win over Bryant. She doubled and scored in a 10-6 win over Bryant. She singled, scored twice and drove in a run in a 12-3 win over Bryant.
Erin O’Brien (Cumberland) singled twice, scored and drove in a run in Nyack’s 11-9 loss to Goldey-Beacom.
Megan Sooy (Millville) went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer and an RBI double in Arcadia’s 7-5 win over Stevens Institute of Technology in a Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Tournament semifinal game.
Angel Cintron (Buena Regional) singled, tripled and scored two runs in Cabrini’s 11-0 win over Marywood in an Atlantic East Conference Tournament semifinal series game. She singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run in a 6-1 win over Marywood. Cabrini advances to the conference finals and will play Wesley in a best-of-three series.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) drove in a run in Wesley’s 5-2 win over Immaculata in an Atlantic East tournament game. She drove in a run in a 10-1 win over Immaculata to reach the conference finals and face Cabrini.
Keani Hindle (Ocean City) singled, doubled, scored and drove in a run in Immaculata’s 5-2 loss to Wesley in an Atlantic East tournament game. She singled, scored and hit a solo homer in a 7-2 win over Neumann. She singled twice in a 10-1 loss to Wesley to end Immaculata’s tournament run.
Bri Lagroteria (EHT) singled and scored in Neumann’s 7-2 loss to Immaculata in an Atlantic East tournament game. She singled twice and scored in a 12-7 loss to Wesley, ending its tournament run.
Men’s rowing
Temple’s freshman/novice eight, stroked by Nick Guidara (Mainland) won gold at the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Drexel’s varsity four won a gold medal at the Dad Vails. The crew included coxswain Alex Dragovits (St. Augustine Prep) and stroke Tyler Parnell (St. Augustine).
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine Prep) scored three times and added two assists in Delaware’s 10-9 loss to Hofstra in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament semifinals. On Wednesday, Kitchen was named to the All-CAA first team. He finished the season with 55 points (28 goals and 27 assists). He finishes his career with 239 points, third all-time at Delaware, to go with 146 goals (fourth all time) and 93 assists (tied for fifth).
Randy Collins (Absegami) scored three to go with an assist and three ground balls in Georgian Court’s 20-8 win over Post in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament. He scored seven times in a 12-11 loss to Wilmington in the tournament semifinals. On May 4, Luke Bellucci (Holy Spirit) was named the CACC Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the all-conference first team. He had nine caused turnovers and eight ground balls in 10 games this season, helping the Lions achieve a conference-best 9.92 goals-against average.
Dan Bennett (St. Augustine) scored and added two assists in Cabrini’s 19-5 win over Neumann in the Atlantic East Conference Tournament championship game. Cabrini advances to the NCAA Division III Tournament and will face Grove City in the first round Saturday.
In Eastern’s 15-11 loss to York in a MAC Commonwealth Tournament game, Kyle Mulrane (Southern Regional) had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) won two of nine faceoffs and scooped a ground ball. On Monday, Firmani was named a MAC Commonwealth second-teamer as a faceoff specialist.
Andrew Carpenter (St. Augustine) scored in Lynchburg’s 18-8 win over Hampden-Sydney.
Men’s volleyball
Brennan Davis (Southern) had 28 assists, a dig and a kill in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 loss to Penn State in the NCAA Tournament.
