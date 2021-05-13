Millville grad Mahogany Wheeler wins NJAC award

Ramapo College freshman Mahogany Wheeler was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Co-Rookie of the Year last week.

Wheeler, a pitcher and infielder for the Roadrunners, shared the honor with The College of New Jersey’s Julia Mayernik. Wheeler was also named to the NJAC second team.

The dual-threat wrapped up a great first season with Ramapo (8-15). She was third on the team in batting average with .308 (20 for 65). She led the team with 10 doubles, two homers and 17 RBIs. In the circle, she went 6-8 with a 2.84 ERA and striking out 43 in 96 innings.

Wheeler wrapped up her season last week in the NJAC Tournament.

In Ramapo’s 4-1 win over Rutgers-Newark, Thu Deo (Absegami) singled and scored, and Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) doubled twice and drove in a run. Wheeler also pitched a seven-inning complete game with three strikeouts.

In a 3-0 loss to Rowan, Wheeler pitched a six-inning complete game, striking out two. In a 6-3 loss to Rowan, ending its tournament run, Deo singled and scored, and Wheeler had two hits.