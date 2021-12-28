 Skip to main content
Middle Township grad Gary Nagle picks up 2nd-place finish at Wilkes Invitational: College notebook
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Middle Township grad Gary Nagle picks up 2nd-place finish at Wilkes Invitational: College notebook

Ursinus College senior wrestler Gary Nagle placed second at the Wilkes Invitational last Wednesday.

Nagle, a 2018 Middle Township High School graduate from Cape May Court House, competes at 184 pounds. After earning a bye to the second round, he won by pin 2 minutes, 26 seconds and then a 4-3 decision to reach the final.

He dropped an 11-1 major decision to Wilkes’ Colton Babcock in the final.

Nagle is 12-3 this season and has earned a team-leading 27 points. His wins include five pins and two major decisions.

At Middle, Nagle was a second-team Press All-Star and qualified for the state tournament as a senior. He finished with 104 career wins, second most in Panthers history.

For host Wilkes, Dawson Tallant (Middle Township) went 1-2, winning an 8-4 decision in the consolation bracket at 184.

Cameron Leslie (Lower Cape May Regional) won a 3-2 decision at 165 for King’s College in a 31-9 loss to SUNY Cortland at the Rennie Rodarmel Allstate Duals at Lycoming College.

Men’s basketball

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) scored three in Saint Francis’ 75-67 loss to Robert Morris.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had six points, six rebounds and two steals in Temple’s 85-48 win over Delaware State.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 20, grabbed nine rebounds and had three assists in Virginia Tech’s 76-65 loss to Duke.

