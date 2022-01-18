Middle grads Romeo Rodriguez, Gary Nagle win wrestling titles for Ursinus: College notebook

Middle Township High School graduates Romeo Rodriguez and Gary Nagle each won championships for the Ursinus College wrestling team Saturday.
Rodriguez won at 133 pounds and Nagle took the 184 title at the Will Abele Invitational in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.
Rodriguez, the No. 2 seed, won a 16-0 technical fall and 6-1 decision to reach the finals. He won the title with a 6-3 decision.
Nagle, the top seed, earned a pin in 2 minutes, 41 seconds and an 8-2 decision on the way to the final, which he won by pin in 55 seconds.
Rodriguez improved to 10-6 this season; Nagle is 12-3, including five pins.
Owen Kretschmer (Southern Regional) won a 6-4 decision at 125 in Castelton’s 38-3 win over New Jersey City.
Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) won a 10-7 decision at 197 for Centenary in a 25-18 win over Elizabethtown. Luke Moynihan (Lacey Township) won a 4-3 decision at 157 for Elizabethtown.
Stevens Institute of Technology’s Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey) placed second at 157 as the Ducks won the Middle Atlantic Conference Championship. He opened with pins in 2:38 and 2:01. He won a 3-2 decision to advance to the final, which he lost in a 6-3 decision. It was the seventh straight conference title for the Ducks, who won the MAC in 2020 after winning five straight Centennial Conference titles from 2015-19 (there were no championships in 2021 due to COVID-19).
Men’s swimming
Shane Washart (St. Augustine Prep) was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle in Harvard’s tri-meet with University of the Pacific (won 186-30) and Stanford (lost 162-127). He was also fifth in the 1,000 free (9:19.12).
Brandon Bell (Egg Harbor Township) was fourth in the 100 backstroke (54.95) for New York in a 216-91 win over Stevens Institute of Technology. Erik Truong (Mainland Regional) swam on the second-place 400 medley relay (3:34.35).
Cristian Bell (EHT), Brandon’s older brother, was fourth in the 100 backstroke in Yale’s 202-98 win over Cornell.
Women’s swimming
Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) swam on Connecticut’s winning 200 medley relay (1:49.37) in a 190-105 victory over Rhode Island. She was second in the 100 free (54.15). In a 167-128 win over Seton Hall and third in the 200 free (1:56.71).
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was third in the 1,000 free (9:50.59) in Indiana’s 182-118 loss to Louisville.
Katie McClintock (Mainland) swam on Wisconsin’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:40.43) in a tri-meet with Minnesota (won 170-130) and Michigan (lost 189-111).
Men’s basketball
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored 21 and grabbed 10 rebounds in Hampton’s 67-59 loss to North Carolina A&T.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 80-76 win over La Salle. He had nine points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three assists in a 73-53 win over Virginia Commonwealth.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in St. Francis’ 62-46 win over Merrimack.
Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in Temple’s 69-64 win over Tulsa.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had four rebounds, two points and two assists in Virginia Tech’s 54-52 loss to Virginia. He had 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 79-73 win over Notre Dame.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 15 points and six rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 75-61 win over Holy Family. He scored 31 and added six steals, four assists and three rebounds in an 86-76 win over Caldwell.
Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had five assists, four rebounds and three points in Holy Family’s 75-68 win over Bloomfield.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) scored seven in District of Columbia’s 103-71 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. He scored five in a 63-50 loss to Mercy.
Malik Bailey (St. Joseph) had 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in Cabrini’s 70-69 win over Marymount.
Mathew Capozzoli (Wildwood Catholic) scored nine in Drew’s 102-70 win over Moravian. In a 71-65 win over Catholic, Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had seven points, four assists and three rebounds.
Da’Sean Lopez (Wildwood Catholic) scored five in Gwynedd Mercy’s 79-69 loss to Delaware Valley.
In Rowan’s 74-73 loss to Montclair State, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. In an 80-72 win over Ramapo, Ross scored 33 and added five steals and five rebounds, and Wright scored 10.
Jacob Hopping (Wildwood Catholic) scored four and added five rebounds in The College of New Jersey’s 63-48 loss to Rutgers-Newark. He scored 21, grabbed five rebounds and added two steals in a 70-63 win over William Paterson.
Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 17 and added four assists and two steals in Widener’s 66-63 overtime win against Mary Washington.
Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) scored six in Cecil College’s 106-86 win over College of Southern Maryland.
