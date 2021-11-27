Michigan beats Ohio State 42-27, ends 8-game skid in rivalry: Roundup

No. 9 Baylor 27,

Texas Tech 24

WACO, Texas — Blake Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for ninth-ranked Baylor, and the Bears held on for a 27-24 win over Texas Tech that kept alive their hopes of making the Big 12 championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Abram Smith ran for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, CFP No. 8), who had to wait for the outcome of Saturday night's game between No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Oklahoma. The Cowboys were already locked into their first Big 12 title game, and a win over the Sooners in Bedlam would put Baylor in next Saturday's game with them.

Shapen hit Trestan Ebner in stride down near the 25 for a 61-yard catch-and-run score on the game's opening drive that put Baylor ahead to stay. Shapen had a decisive 9-yard TD pass to tight end Ben Sims with 7 minutes left to immediately respond to a Tech score.