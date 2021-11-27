Michigan beats Ohio State 42-27, ends 8-game skid in rivalry: Roundup

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns and Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks, helping No. 6 Michigan finally beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 Saturday to give Jim Harbaugh his first win as a coach against the Buckeyes.
“It feels like the best one," Harbaugh said.
The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten East and will play in the conference title game next week with playoff hopes in hand after snapping an eight-game losing streak to Ohio State.
Michigan (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) advanced to the conference championship for the first time. The Wolverines now have a chance to win a Big Ten title for the first time since 2004 and a national championship for the first time since 1997.
Minutes after the game, long-suffering fans filled the Big House turf to celebrate a rare win in the storied series and they were in no rush to leave as music blared.
“Watching the snow fall and the crowd rush rush onto the field was truly a surreal moment," Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said.
Ohio State had a school-record winning streak in the rivalry, taking 15 of 16 to turn The Game into its game.
The Buckeyes (10-2, 8-1) blew their chances to continue their dominance with 10 penalties, many before the snap, and because they simply could not stop Michigan's running game.
“We haven’t been in this position in forever, so it’s tough," Ohio State receiver Chris Olave said.
Harbaugh clearly had his team ready to beat the Buckeyes.
After Harbaugh's pay was slashed in his new deal last winter in part because of his lack of success against the Buckeyes, he reshaped his coaching staff again and renamed a running-heavy period of practice the “Beat Ohio," drill for to add another layer of focus on the rivalry.
It seemed to work.
Haskins had 169 yards rushing on 28 carries, scoring a go-ahead touchdown late in the second half and four more after halftime to pad Michigan's lead.
“It's an amazing feeling, I want to thank each and every one of my linemen," Haskins said.
Blake Corum returned from a two-plus game absence to run six times for 87 yards, helping the Wolverines gain a total of 297 yards on a ground against a rival that has pushed them around for much of this century.
“It was dominant," Harbaugh acknowledged. “There was continual movement up front by the guys.”
No. 1 Georgia 45,
Georgia Tech 0
ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Brock Bowers, and No. 1 Georgia finished its undefeated regular season by overwhelming Georgia Tech 45-0.
Georgia (12-0) gained momentum for next week's much-anticipated Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta. It is the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982, when they capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.
The renewal of the battle for state bragging rights was a mismatch.
Georgia, which began the day leading the nation with its averages of 7.5 points and 236 yards allowed, posted its third shutout while giving up only 171 yards.
Bowers had a 77-yard touchdown catch, and Kenny McIntosh added a 59-yard scoring run. Bowers, a freshman, also scored on a 9-yard catch. He has 10 touchdown receptions, a school record for tight ends.
Georgia Tech (3-9) finished with three wins for the third consecutive season under coach Geoff Collins, who acknowledged this week he will need to show improvement next year. The Yellow Jackets closed the season with six consecutive losses following a 3-3 start.
No. 9 Baylor 27,
Texas Tech 24
WACO, Texas — Blake Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for ninth-ranked Baylor, and the Bears held on for a 27-24 win over Texas Tech that kept alive their hopes of making the Big 12 championship game for the second time in three seasons.
Abram Smith ran for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, CFP No. 8), who had to wait for the outcome of Saturday night's game between No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Oklahoma. The Cowboys were already locked into their first Big 12 title game, and a win over the Sooners in Bedlam would put Baylor in next Saturday's game with them.
Shapen hit Trestan Ebner in stride down near the 25 for a 61-yard catch-and-run score on the game's opening drive that put Baylor ahead to stay. Shapen had a decisive 9-yard TD pass to tight end Ben Sims with 7 minutes left to immediately respond to a Tech score.
The Red Raiders (6-6, 3-6) still had one more chance after stopping Baylor on fourth down on its 12 with 1:18 left to play and no timeouts left. They got in position for a 53-yard field goal attempt by Jonathan Garibay, who had plenty of leg but pushed the kick wide left on the final play. Garibay had a game-ending 62-yarder to beat Iowa State two week earlier.
No. 19 Houston 45,
UConn 17
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Clayton Tune threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as No. 19 Houston tuned up for next week’s American Athletic Conference championship game with a 45-17 win over UConn.
Nathaniel Dell caught two touchdowns and Jake Herslow and Jeremy Singleton each topped 100 receiving yards to go with a TD apiece for Houston (11-1, 8-0 American), which plays at No. 4 Cincinnati for the AAC title next Saturday.
Freshman Alton McCaskill had a 31-yard touchdown run, his 16th of the year for the Cougars, but left the game in the second quarter holding his right shoulder. He finished with 54 yards on the ground.
The Cougars led 21-10 at halftime and scored on their first four possessions of the second half to put the game away. Tune completed 20 of his 31 passes in three quarters of work.
UConn's Steven Krajewski had a 34-yard touchdown pass to Kevens Clercius before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury. He was replaced by Micah Leon, who completed 10 of 13 passes for 62 yards for the Huskies (1-11).
No. 21 Wake Forest 41,
Boston College 10
BOSTON — No. 21 Wake Forest earned a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, getting three passing touchdowns and one more on the ground from Sam Hartman to beat Boston College 41-10 on Saturday.
The Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1 ACC) will attempt to claim their first league title since 2006 when they face No. 20 Pittsburgh on Dec. 4.
Hartman ran it in from 7 yards out midway through the first quarter and made it 14-0 on a 33-yard pass to A.T. Perry. It was 17-10 late in the second when Brandon Sebastian intercepted Hartman in the end zone, but BC went three-and out and then Wake Forest scored on Hartman's 7-yard pass to Perry just before halftime.
BC (6-6, 2-6) ran off three straight three-and-outs — along with an interception — to start the third quarter, while Wake Forest extended its lead with a field goal and a 3-yard run by Christian Turner that made it 34-10.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.