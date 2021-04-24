Michelle Pascrell breaks Stockton women's lacrosse career scoring record

Stockton University's Michelle Pascrell broke the career scoring school record in women's lacrosse Saturday and helped the Ospreys beat visiting Rutgers-Camden 20-1.
It was the final regular-season game for the Ospreys.
Pascrell, a junior, scored four goals, all in the first half, and the final one gave her the Stockton record of 77 for her career. The previous mark was 76 by Gaby Ojeda, who played from 2016-19. Pascrell's record-breaking goal came with 12 minutes, 52 seconds left in the half and made it 10-0. Casey Shultz assisted.
Stockton improved to 3-4 (1-4 New Jersey Athletic Conference). Rutgers-Camden dropped to 0-4 overall and in the NJAC.
Jennifer Toal, Jessica Catalioto, Lucy Sullivan, Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional), Nicole Jandras (Egg Harbor Township) and Allie Bremer each scored two goals. Stevie Ader didn't have to make a save in the first half, and Daniela Elliot allowed one goal and made one save in the second half.
Stockton will host Rutgers-Camden again at 5 p.m. Monday in an NJAC Tournament first-round game. The Ospreys are the No. 4 seed, the Raptors No. 5.
Baseball: Stockton swept a doubleheader against visiting Rutgers-Newark, winning 9-0 and 14-5. The Ospreys had 17 hits on the day and evened their records at 9-9 (7-7).
The Ospreys slowly pulled away in the first game, scoring two runs in the first inning, one in the second, three in the fourth and single runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth. Luke Fabrizzi went 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI, and Marco Meleo with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. Nick Trifiletti had two stolen bases and scored three runs.
Winning pitcher Rico Viani (2-1) went six innings, allowing four hits, striking out five and walking four. Trey Fracassin, James Wynne and Tyler Apt each pitched an inning of relief.
Stockton scored six runs in the first inning of the second game, one in the second and six more in the third. Fabrizzi, Ryan Mihlebach, Ryan Swift and Tommy Talbot each had two hits.
Aaron Winsker (2-1) earned the win, going six innings, giving up two runs with six strikeouts and four walks.
The Scarlet Raiders dropped to 1-13 overall and in the conference.
Softball: The Ospreys split a doubleheader at Ramapo, losing the first game 5-3 but winning the second game 14-3 in five innings on the eight-run rule.
In the first game, Stockton's Lilly James went 2 for 4 with a double, a seventh-inning two-run homer, two runs and two RBIs. Meg Murzello was 2 for 4 a double and a run. Angie Dunphy and Jenna Patterson each had an RBI double.
Megan Katzmar went 4 for 4 a double, a grand slam and seven RBIs for Stockton in the second game. The grand slam was the first career home run for the fifth-year senior who came back to play this season after the pandemic led to the cancellation of all but the first two games of the 2020 season.
Murzello went 3 for 4 with a run and two stolen bases. Liani Ortiz added two hits, three runs and an RBI. Winning pitcher Samantha McErlane (2-4) took a no-hitter into the fifth inning but gave up two hits and three runs.
Men's lacrosse: The Ospreys scored 15 goals in the first quarter and overpowered visiting Keystone College 31-0.
Luc Swedlund led the Ospreys with five goals and had two assists. Eric Anderson added three goals, and Joey Tiernan, Ryan Anderson, Myles Ackerman, Reegan Capozzoli and Colin Hopkins had two each.
The Osprey upped their season mark to 5-1 (5-0 Colonial States Athletic Conference). Keystone dropped to 0-6 overall and in the CSAC.
Eric Lindskog, Colin Bernstein and Thomas Sullivan combined on the shutout, and Bernstein had to make one save.
GALLERY: Stockton introduces rowing to Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.