Michelle Pascrell breaks Stockton women's lacrosse career scoring record

The Ospreys slowly pulled away in the first game, scoring two runs in the first inning, one in the second, three in the fourth and single runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth. Luke Fabrizzi went 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI, and Marco Meleo with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. Nick Trifiletti had two stolen bases and scored three runs.

Winning pitcher Rico Viani (2-1) went six innings, allowing four hits, striking out five and walking four. Trey Fracassin, James Wynne and Tyler Apt each pitched an inning of relief.

Stockton scored six runs in the first inning of the second game, one in the second and six more in the third. Fabrizzi, Ryan Mihlebach, Ryan Swift and Tommy Talbot each had two hits.

Aaron Winsker (2-1) earned the win, going six innings, giving up two runs with six strikeouts and four walks.

The Scarlet Raiders dropped to 1-13 overall and in the conference.

Softball: The Ospreys split a doubleheader at Ramapo, losing the first game 5-3 but winning the second game 14-3 in five innings on the eight-run rule.