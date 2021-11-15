Miami ousts AD Blake James, 2 days after football's FSU loss

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Blake James is no longer Miami’s athletic director, with both sides saying it was a mutual decision for him to leave the university Monday in a move that came two days after the Hurricanes’ football team lost at Florida State.

The school said it was beginning a search for his replacement. Deputy AD Jennifer Strawley will serve as the interim AD during the search.

Miami is likely to consider more changes in athletics, and football coach Manny Diaz faces an uncertain future. The move was made about six weeks after school president Julio Frenk released a letter to the university community insisting he would increase his involvement with athletics and saying “we are fully committed to building championship-caliber teams at The U.”

“It has been an honor to lead Miami athletics and to be a part of such a world-class institution,” James said in a statement released by the university. “I am proud of the work that we have done together, though I know there is still more yet to be achieved. ... I wish the Canes nothing but the best and look forward to my next endeavors.”