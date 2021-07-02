 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Melton brothers, Pacheco announce first partnerships under new NCAA rules
0 comments

Melton brothers, Pacheco announce first partnerships under new NCAA rules

{{featured_button_text}}

With college athletes now able to profit from their likeness, Bo and Max Melton have inked their first partnerships.

The brothers, now Rutgers University football teammates after successful playing careers at Cedar Creek High School, announced Thursday on Twitter they were partnering with the New Brunswick Development Corporation.

"Can't wait to give you a tour of downtown New Brunswick with my brother Max Melton and and show you all there is to do here on a football weekend!" Bo said in a tweet with a picture of the two.

Max quoted the tweet to make the announcement on his page, too.

"Very excited to have partnered with @DEVCONB with my brother Bo!" he said. "Absolutely can't wait to show how electrifying downtown New Brunswick is on future game days!"

On Thursday, a new policy in the NCAA went into effect allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL). Bo, who is entering his fifth and final season with the team, also announced a partnership with Cameo, a website allowing fans to pay for personalized video messages from their favorite athletes and celebrities.

Rutgers star running back and Vineland graduate Isaih Pacheco partnered with reached a deal with the Scarlet Spotlight podcast, which is hosted by Jon Newman and former Rutgers broadcaster Danny Breslauer. Pacheco will make his first appearance on the podcast Thursday.

"Excited to announce I have signed my 1st NIL deal with The @ScarletSpotRU podcast!," Pacheco said on Twitter. "Tune in Thursday, July 8th !! !!"

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News