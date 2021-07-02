Melton brothers, Pacheco announce first partnerships under new NCAA rules

With college athletes now able to profit from their likeness, Bo and Max Melton have inked their first partnerships.
The brothers, now Rutgers University football teammates after successful playing careers at Cedar Creek High School, announced Thursday on Twitter they were partnering with the New Brunswick Development Corporation.
"Can't wait to give you a tour of downtown New Brunswick with my brother Max Melton and and show you all there is to do here on a football weekend!" Bo said in a tweet with a picture of the two.
Max quoted the tweet to make the announcement on his page, too.
"Very excited to have partnered with @DEVCONB with my brother Bo!" he said. "Absolutely can't wait to show how electrifying downtown New Brunswick is on future game days!"
On Thursday, a new policy in the NCAA went into effect allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL). Bo, who is entering his fifth and final season with the team, also announced a partnership with Cameo, a website allowing fans to pay for personalized video messages from their favorite athletes and celebrities.
Rutgers star running back and Vineland graduate Isaih Pacheco partnered with reached a deal with the Scarlet Spotlight podcast, which is hosted by Jon Newman and former Rutgers broadcaster Danny Breslauer. Pacheco will make his first appearance on the podcast Thursday.
"Excited to announce I have signed my 1st NIL deal with The @ScarletSpotRU podcast!," Pacheco said on Twitter. "Tune in Thursday, July 8th !! !!"
