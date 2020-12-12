Melton brothers, Isaih Pacheco, Mohamed Toure play key roles in Rutgers' OT win over Maryland

Rutgers University did not have the greatest start on offense Saturday, punting seven times and failing to score in the first half.
But contributions from former Cape-Atlantic League standouts in the last two quarters changed that narrative and provided a spark for the Scarlet Knights.
Bo Melton scored twice, and Isaih Pacheco added another TD to lead Rutgers to a 27-24 overtime victory over Maryland in a Big Ten Conference football game at Capital One Field in College Park, Maryland.
Valentino Ambrosio, a former soccer player, made a 42-yard field goal in overtime to seal the win for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers (3-5) trailed 3-0 at halftime.
“We came into the locker room, and we made some changes,” said Melton, a Cedar Creek High School graduate and Mays Landing resident. “We just went in there with (offensive coordinator) coach (Sean) Gleeson and we just executed the plan. Chop the moment. We didn’t have a great first half, but we had to go in the locker room and make adjustments.
“I’m very happy with how our team played.”
On the Scarlet Knights’ first possession of the second half, Melton scored on a 44-yard double-reverse run, giving Rutgers a 7-3 lead. Pacheco, a Vineland graduate and junior running back, scored on a 20-yard catch-and-run late in the third quarter to extend the lead to 14-10.
Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski hit Pacheco short as he was just about to be sacked. Pacheco, a Vineland resident, caught the ball and made a great cut at the 10-yard line to shake off a defender and cruise to the end zone.
The score was Pacheco’s first-career receiving touchdown.
“It felt great,” Pacheco said. “Over the offseason, I’ve been working a lot. All the quarterbacks (have) been working a lot on those RB-QB relationships on those short routes and stuff like that.
“It was all a team effort, and we all did our jobs with that play.”
Melton scored on an 18-yard run with 7 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Scarlet Knights a 21-17 lead. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound wide receiver is one of several former CAL players, including his younger brother and freshman defensive back Malachi “Max” Melton (Cedar Creek) and linebacker Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville), on the Rutgers roster.
Toure led the team with two sacks Saturday.
“To see us go to the same school and do good at our school now and playing together, it’s just different,” said Bo Melton, who finished with 62 rushing and 44 receiving yards. “I loved (Pacheco) in high school. (Bo played against him), I love him now and just seeing our group, with each other, seeing a lot of South Jersey kids. … I’m just really happy for them and glad we are going in the right direction.”
Pacheco, who finished with 79 rushing and 40 passing yards, said, “Just being those leaders from our communities and from representing New Jersey, staying home, helps those kids getting recruited now (to think) ‘Oh, my gosh, like these guys are leading them and going in the right direction. I think we should stay home.’”
“I feel like that is a big role in the recruiting process for us to help them stick to the course. Like (showing them) this is a good program. We got something going here. You should hop on board. … When you are going out there with the guys from South Jersey, you know what it takes to build this thing. It’s a great feeling.”
Rutgers scored 20 or more points in its first seven of its eight games this season, averaging 37.4 points per game. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was emotional after the game and could be seen crying and embracing his players.
Sciano confirmed in his postgame conference that three of his players lost loved ones in the past week and that two of those deaths were due to COVID-19. The players have not been able to see their families all season.
“My hats off to Maryland,” Schiano said. “What an incredible job they did. … But I’m proud of our guys. They believe in each other, they play for each other, they love each other, and that’s what fuels their passion: to play for each other.”
