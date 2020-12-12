Melton brothers, Isaih Pacheco, Mohamed Toure play key roles in Rutgers' OT win over Maryland

Pacheco, who finished with 79 rushing and 40 passing yards, said, “Just being those leaders from our communities and from representing New Jersey, staying home, helps those kids getting recruited now (to think) ‘Oh, my gosh, like these guys are leading them and going in the right direction. I think we should stay home.’”

“I feel like that is a big role in the recruiting process for us to help them stick to the course. Like (showing them) this is a good program. We got something going here. You should hop on board. … When you are going out there with the guys from South Jersey, you know what it takes to build this thing. It’s a great feeling.”

Rutgers scored 20 or more points in its first seven of its eight games this season, averaging 37.4 points per game. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was emotional after the game and could be seen crying and embracing his players.

Sciano confirmed in his postgame conference that three of his players lost loved ones in the past week and that two of those deaths were due to COVID-19. The players have not been able to see their families all season.