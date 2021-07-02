 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Melton brothers announce first partnerships under new NCAA rules
0 comments

Melton brothers announce first partnerships under new NCAA rules

{{featured_button_text}}
Rutgers Melton

Max Melton, left and Bo Melton, right of Mays Landing and members of Rutgers University football team was surprised by the unveiling of the billboard on Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Friday May 7, 2021. It’s to advertise Rutgers football, obviously. But because it’s down here, they are using the two brothers on the billboard. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

With college athletes now able to profit from their likeness, Bo and Max Melton have inked their first partnerships.

The brothers, now Rutgers University football teammates after successful playing careers at Cedar Creek High School, announced Thursday on Twitter they were partnering with the New Brunswick Development Corporation.

"Can't wait to give you a tour of downtown New Brunswick with my brother Max Melton and and show you all there is to do here on a football weekend!" Bo said in a tweet with a picture of the two.

Max quoted the tweet to make the announcement on his page, too.

"Very excited to have partnered with @DEVCONB with my brother Bo!" he said. "Absolutely can't wait to show how electrifying downtown New Brunswick is on future game days!"

On Thursday, a new policy in the NCAA went into effect allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL). Bo, who is entering his fifth and final season with the team, also announced a partnership with Cameo, a website allowing fans to pay for personalized video messages from their favorite athletes and celebrities.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. sprinter tests positive for cannabis: sources

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Larry Stone: Here's what the Supreme Court's ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes
College

Larry Stone: Here's what the Supreme Court's ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes

  • Updated

SEATTLE — In sporting terms, this was Super Bowl XLVIII, with the NCAA playing the role of the thoroughly trounced Denver Broncos. In legal terms, this might well turn out to be college sports' version of Flood v. Kuhn, a case that in isolation didn't lead to massive change, but which laid the groundwork for future challenges that struck down Major League Baseball's reserve clause. The ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News