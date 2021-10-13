Melissa Lowry winner in three races for UConn swimming in opening weekend: College notebook

Melissa Lowry won several races over the weekend, helping the University of Connecticut women’s swimming team open its season 2-0.
Lowry, a sophomore, is a 2020 Cumberland Regional High School graduate from Bridgeton. She picked up one individual win and swam on two winning relays during the two-day Husky Invite, which the Huskies won 156-122 over Northeastern and 217-124 over Central Connecticut State.
Lowry’s win came in the 200-yard freestyle in which she won in 1 minute, 55.35 seconds. She swam on the winning 400 free (3:31.73) and 200 medley (1:46.59) relays. She also earned a second-place finish in the 50 free (24.5).
Ryann Styer (Ocean City) swam on Drexel’s third-place 400 free relay (3:35.86) in a 168-130 win over La Salle to open the season.
Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) swam on Iona’s winning 200 medley relay (1:51.78) in a 152-141 win over Holy Cross. She also placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:02.06).
In Rider’s 174-88 loss to Seton Hall, Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) was fourth in the 100 butterfly (59.90), fifth in the 200 butterfly (2:20.75) and swam on the third-place 400 free relay (3:45.52).
Men’s soccer
Jayson Fields (Cumberland Christian) had an assist in Cairn’s 3-0 win over Bryn Athyn.
Kevin Kiernan (Southern Regional) had an assist in Drew’s 2-1 loss to Catholic.
James Endicott (Cedar Creek) scored in Hood’s 4-0 win over Wilson. He scored in a 4-2 win over Albright.
Eddie Proud (Middle Township) had an assist in Neumann’s 5-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Kevin Witkoski (St. Augustine Prep) scored in Widener’s 4-1 loss to Lebanon Valley.
Women’s soccer
Christine Conaghy (Holy Spirit) had an assist in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 2-1 loss to Binghamton.
Madison Chiola (Hammonton) made five saves in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 5-0 win over Nova Southeastern.
Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made five saves in 45 minutes of shutout play in Alvernia’s 1-0 loss to Eastern.
Lauren Costa (Pilgrim Academy) had two assists in Cairn’s 2-0 win over Notre Dame (Maryland). In an 11-0 win over Clarks Summit, Costa had a goal and two assists, and Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored.
Jess Riordan (Our Lady of Mercy) made 12 saves in Lycoming’s 3-3 tie with Wilkes.
Lee Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) didn’t make a save in Neumann’s 4-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy. On Sept. 27, she was named the Atlantic East Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Field hockey
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made seven saves in Lehigh’s 2-0 loss to American. She made four saves in a 2-1 win over Temple.
Juliana Donato (Schalick; Lawrence Township resident) had an assist in Kutztown’s 2-1 loss to Shippensburg.
Gillian Nardelli (St. Joseph) scored in Delaware Valley’s 6-1 loss to DeSales.
Janelle Arch (Southern) scored in Drew’s 7-1 win over Bryn Athyn.
Cheyenne Avallino (Egg Harbor Township) scored in Gwynedd Mercy’s 2-1 win over Arcadia.
Erin Callahan (Cumberland) scored twice in Widener’s 5-2 win over Stevenson.
Adrian Dieckman (Pinelands Regional) scored twice in William Paterson’s 7-0 win over Centenary.
Men’s cross country
Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) placed eighth for Jefferson at the Jack Saint Clair Memorial held at Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia. Bradley, the Rams’ top finisher, ran the 8-kilometer course in 28 minutes, 19 seconds. Blake Corbett (Mainland Regional) was 21st (29:17.9), Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 29th (29:41.2), and Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) was 38th (30:27.3). Cornett’s, Bustos’ and Keough’s times were all personal records at Belmont Plateau. On Oct. 6, Bradley was named the Central Atlantic College Conference Runner of the Week for his performance the previous weekend.
Men’s golf
Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) shot a three-day total 219 to finish 3-over-par for Drexel at the Health Care Mountaineer Invitational in West Virginia. His scores were 70-77-72. The Dragons finished fourth in team scoring.
Noah Petracci (Hammonton) shot a two-day total 160 (82-78) and tied for 25th for Jefferson at the CACC Championships.
Women’s golf
Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) tied for 15th, shooting a two-day 153 (74-79) for Hamilton at the New England Small College Athletic Conference Qualifier. The Continentals placed fourth to qualify for the championship tournament.
Women’s volleyball
Olivia Anderson (Pinelands) had four kills and three digs in Felician’s 3-0 win over Nyack. She had five kills and five digs in a 3-1 win over University of the Sciences.
Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had 10 digs in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Jefferson. She had 10 digs in a 3-0 win over Caldwell.
Adriana Conforti (Southern) had three digs in Chatham’s 3-1 loss to Westminster.
Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) had eight kills in Kean’s 3-0 win over FDU-Florham.
Rachael Pharo (Southern) had 11 kills and three digs in New Jersey City’s 3-0 loss to Rutgers-Camden. She had four kills in a 3-0 win over Rosemont.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.