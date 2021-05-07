Megan Master, Abigail Markee lead USciences softball into conference tournament

Megan Master, an Atlantic City High School graduate from Ventnor, earned two wins last week for the University of the Sciences softball team.

Early in the week, Master, a redshirt junior, allowed two unearned runs, striking out six in 42/3 innings, and got no decision in University of the Sciences’ 5-3 loss to Bloomfield. In a 13-5 win over Bloomfield, Abigail Markee (Millville) singled, doubled, scored four runs and drove in a run.

In a 10-7 win over Goldey-Beacom, Markee went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. Master earned the win, striking out three and allowing four runs in 41/3 innings.

In a 14-2 win over Chestnut Hill, Master pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out five for her fifth win of the season. In a 10-7 win over Chestnut Hill, Markee singled, tripled, scored twice and drove in a run.

On Wednesday, Master improved to 6-3, pitching a complete-game in the Devils’ 4-3 win over Concordia in the first round of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament. She allowed three runs, two earned, in seven innings, striking out three as the Devils moved to 10-15. They play at Georgian Court in the quarterfinal Friday.