Megan Master, Abigail Markee lead USciences softball into conference tournament

Megan Master, an Atlantic City High School graduate from Ventnor, earned two wins last week for the University of the Sciences softball team.
Early in the week, Master, a redshirt junior, allowed two unearned runs, striking out six in 42/3 innings, and got no decision in University of the Sciences’ 5-3 loss to Bloomfield. In a 13-5 win over Bloomfield, Abigail Markee (Millville) singled, doubled, scored four runs and drove in a run.
In a 10-7 win over Goldey-Beacom, Markee went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. Master earned the win, striking out three and allowing four runs in 41/3 innings.
In a 14-2 win over Chestnut Hill, Master pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out five for her fifth win of the season. In a 10-7 win over Chestnut Hill, Markee singled, tripled, scored twice and drove in a run.
On Wednesday, Master improved to 6-3, pitching a complete-game in the Devils’ 4-3 win over Concordia in the first round of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament. She allowed three runs, two earned, in seven innings, striking out three as the Devils moved to 10-15. They play at Georgian Court in the quarterfinal Friday.
Master and Markee have been key players for the Devils this season. Master is 6-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 682/3 innings. Markee is hitting .296 (16 for 54) with 17 runs, a double, three triples and six RBIs.
Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) went 3 for 4 with a solo homer and another run scored in Alabama at Birmingham’s 4-2 win over Samford.
Jenna Gardner (Absegami) drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk in Bryant’s 12-8 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) singled and scored three runs in Central Connecticut State’s 11-3 win over Wagner. She singled, doubled, scored and drove in a run in a 6-2 win over Wagner and hit a solo homer in a 5-3 win over Wagner. She singled, doubled and scored twice in a 10-1 win over Wagner.
Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) hit a three-run homer in Lehigh’s 5-0 win over Holy Cross.
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) pitched two shutout innings in relief in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 11-0 win over Maine.
Devin Coia (Vineland) drove in two runs in Monmouth’s 12-2 win over Saint Peter’s. She hit a two-run double and scored in a 7-0 win over Fairfield and hit an RBI single in a 6-1 win over Fairfield.
Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) scored and drove in a run for Mount St. Mary’s in a 5-1 win over Delaware.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) hit an RBI double and added a single in Sacred Heart’s 4-3 win over Wagner. She singled twice and scored in a 7-6 loss to Wagner.
Mya Lopez (Vineland) singled, scored and stole a base in Bloomfield’s 7-6 win over Jefferson. She singled and stole a base in a 13-5 loss to University of the Sciences and hit an RBI double, singled and scored in a 9-1 win over Goldey-Beacom. She went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI in a 5-4 win over Goldey-Beacom. Lopez singled and scored in an 8-4 win over Chestnut Hill. She went 3 for 3 with a run scored in a 4-3 loss to Post.
Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) singled, scored twice and drove in a run in Jefferson’s 14-3 win over Chestnut Hill.
Gabriella D’Ottavio (Buena) went 2 for 4 with a solo homer and another RBI in Millersville’s 16-7 win over Mansfield.
Emily Biddle (Egg Harbor Township) singled twice and scored in North Carolina Pembroke’s 7-0 win over Lander. She singled, hit an RBI double and scored twice in a run in a 9-0 win over Augusta.
Erin O’Brien (Cumberland Regional) singled and scored in Nyack’s 4-2 loss to Wilmington. She went 3 for 3 with a triple, a homer, three runs and three RBIs in a 16-8 loss to Felician. She went 3 for 3 with a three-run homer and another run scored in a 14-5 loss to Georgian Court. She singled, drove in a run and scored twice in a 9-1 win over Holy Family.
Megan Sooy (Millville) singled and scored in Arcadia’s 9-0 win over DeSales.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern Regional) scored and drove in two runs in Centenary’s 8-0 win over Notre Dame (Maryland). She singled and doubled in a 9-3 win over Notre Dame.
Bri Lagroteria (EHT) went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs in Neumann’s 5-3 loss to Marywood. In a 10-7 loss to Marywood, Lagroteria singled three times, scored twice and drove in three, and Jess Sarni (EHT) singled twice and drove in a run.
Emily Tunney (Absegami) pitched a complete game, striking out two in New Jersey City’s 2-0 loss to Ramapo. She singled and scored in a 17-4 loss to Stockton.
Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) hit a grand slam and pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out three, in Ramapo’s 12-1 win over New Jersey City. She pitched a seven-inning complete-game shutout, allowing just five hits and striking out three, in a 2-0 win over N.J. City. In a 3-2 loss to Kean, Wheeler hit an RBI single and scored, and allowed three runs, one earned, in 61/3 inning with three strikeouts. Also in that loss, Thu Deo (Absegami) added an RBI single.
Korie Hague (Vineland) doubled in Rowan’s 1-0 win over Rutgers-Camden. In an 8-1 win over Montclair State, Hague singled and doubled. Sarah Brosman (Oakcrest) singled, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Zoe Frisko (Vineland) hit an RBI double. In a 3-2 win over Montclair State, Hague went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored.
In TCNJ’s 7-3 win over Rutgers-Newark, Kaci Neveling (EHT) singled twice and scored twice. Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed two runs and struck out four in 31/3 innings of relief. In a 3-1 win over William Paterson, Neveling singled twice and drove in a run. In an 8-0 win over William Paterson, Neveling singled twice and scored twice.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) doubled, scored and drove in two runs in Wesley’s 9-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She singled and scored in a 13-5 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She hit an RBI single in an 11-1 win over Marywood. She singled and scored in a 9-1 win over Marywood.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
