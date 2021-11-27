Maryland beats Rutgers 40-16 in battle for bowl berth

PISCATAWAY — Maryland earned its first bowl berth since 2016 as record-setting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw three touchdowns and ran for another in a 40-16 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

Halfback Tayon Fleet-Davis also had a big-day with a bowl-bid on the line, rushing for a career-best 152 yards and two touchdowns as the Terps (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) rolled up 575 yards in total offense. Fleet-Davis scored on runs of 13 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa had touchdown passes of 25 and 11 yards to Corey Dyches and 38 yards to Brian Cobbs in getting the Terps bowl eligible. He also tallied on a 10-yard run as Maryland opened a 20-2 halftime lead and never looked back.

Rutgers (5-7, 2-7) was seeking its first bowl berth since 2014.

Tagovailoa finished 21 of 30 for 312 yards. The yardage gave him 3,595 yards, breaking the Terps' single-season record of 3,499 set by Scott Milanovich in 1993.

After taking the final snap, Tagovailoa chest bumped with receiver Rakim Jarrett, who had seven catches for 111 yards. They then posed for a team photograph in front the goalposts.