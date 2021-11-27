 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maryland beats Rutgers 40-16 in battle for bowl berth
0 comments

Maryland beats Rutgers 40-16 in battle for bowl berth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PISCATAWAY — Maryland earned its first bowl berth since 2016 as record-setting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw three touchdowns and ran for another in a 40-16 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

Halfback Tayon Fleet-Davis also had a big-day with a bowl-bid on the line, rushing for a career-best 152 yards and two touchdowns as the Terps (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) rolled up 575 yards in total offense. Fleet-Davis scored on runs of 13 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa had touchdown passes of 25 and 11 yards to Corey Dyches and 38 yards to Brian Cobbs in getting the Terps bowl eligible. He also tallied on a 10-yard run as Maryland opened a 20-2 halftime lead and never looked back.

Rutgers (5-7, 2-7) was seeking its first bowl berth since 2014.

Tagovailoa finished 21 of 30 for 312 yards. The yardage gave him 3,595 yards, breaking the Terps' single-season record of 3,499 set by Scott Milanovich in 1993.

After taking the final snap, Tagovailoa chest bumped with receiver Rakim Jarrett, who had seven catches for 111 yards. They then posed for a team photograph in front the goalposts.

The Scarlet Knights got second-half touchdown runs of 1 yard from Johnny Langan and 3 yards from Aaron Young. Kessawn Abraham returned a blocked PAT attempt 85 yards for the other two points. Maryland's defense stopped Rutgers twice on downs inside its 3-yard line, once in each half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: After opening the the season with four straight wins, Maryland finally sealed its bowl berth. Tagovailoa was outstanding and will be an attraction at any bowl game.

Rutgers: With everything on the line, Rutgers came up way short. They missed inside linebacker and leading tackler Olakunle Fatukasi (leg), and the offense showed little against a Maryland defense that gave up 130 points in its losing streak.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terps will wait until next Sunday to find out which bowl has selected them.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights open at Boston College next season, unless they somehow get a bowl berth with a losing record.

This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News