Mainland grad Osunniyi off to fast start for St. Bonaventure: Local college notebook

Osun Osunniyi and the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team are off to a torrid start to their season.

The Bonnies opened their season last Tuesday with an 81-74 victory over Akron. Osunniyi, a junior forward/center from Pleasantville, scored a game-high 25 points, grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds and added three assists and a block.

The 2017 Mainland Regional High School graduate then had his first double-double of the season in a 77-69 win over Hofstra on Saturday. He scored 14 to go with 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The 6-foot-10 Osunniyi averaged 14.4 points and 11.4 rebounds his senior season with the Mustangs. He was a first-team Press All-Star that season, helping Mainland to a 22-6 record and Cape-Atlantic League National Division title.

St. Bonaventure (2-0) next plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday vs. Buffalo.

Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, five assists, three rebounds and a block in Bowling Green’s 85-65 win over Robert Morris.