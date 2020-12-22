 Skip to main content
Mainland grad Osunniyi off to fast start for St. Bonaventure: Local college notebook
Osun Osunniyi and the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team are off to a torrid start to their season.

The Bonnies opened their season last Tuesday with an 81-74 victory over Akron. Osunniyi, a junior forward/center from Pleasantville, scored a game-high 25 points, grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds and added three assists and a block.

The 2017 Mainland Regional High School graduate then had his first double-double of the season in a 77-69 win over Hofstra on Saturday. He scored 14 to go with 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The 6-foot-10 Osunniyi averaged 14.4 points and 11.4 rebounds his senior season with the Mustangs. He was a first-team Press All-Star that season, helping Mainland to a 22-6 record and Cape-Atlantic League National Division title.

St. Bonaventure (2-0) next plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday vs. Buffalo.

Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, five assists, three rebounds and a block in Bowling Green’s 85-65 win over Robert Morris.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) had four points, three assists, two rebounds and two blocks in Virginia Tech’s 66-60 win over Clemson. He had nine points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 97-57 win over Coppin State. The Hokies improved to 6-1.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland) grabbed a rebound and blocked a shot in Oregon’s 73-49 win over Washington. The Ducks are ranked eighth in the country in the NCAA Coaches Poll.

osun5

Osunniyi OCT 21, 2020, St. Bonaventure, NY: St Bonaventure athletes promo shots. Osun Osunniyi. Photo by Craig Melvin

Sports Reporter

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013

