Mainland grad Osunniyi off to fast start for St. Bonaventure: Local college notebook

Osun Osunniyi and the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team are off to a torrid start to their season.
The Bonnies opened their season last Tuesday with an 81-74 victory over Akron. Osunniyi, a junior forward/center from Pleasantville, scored a game-high 25 points, grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds and added three assists and a block.
The 2017 Mainland Regional High School graduate then had his first double-double of the season in a 77-69 win over Hofstra on Saturday. He scored 14 to go with 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
The 6-foot-10 Osunniyi averaged 14.4 points and 11.4 rebounds his senior season with the Mustangs. He was a first-team Press All-Star that season, helping Mainland to a 22-6 record and Cape-Atlantic League National Division title.
St. Bonaventure (2-0) next plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday vs. Buffalo.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, five assists, three rebounds and a block in Bowling Green’s 85-65 win over Robert Morris.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) had four points, three assists, two rebounds and two blocks in Virginia Tech’s 66-60 win over Clemson. He had nine points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 97-57 win over Coppin State. The Hokies improved to 6-1.
Women’s basketball
Kylee Watson (Mainland) grabbed a rebound and blocked a shot in Oregon’s 73-49 win over Washington. The Ducks are ranked eighth in the country in the NCAA Coaches Poll.
