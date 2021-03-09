Mainland grad Osunniyi helps St. Bonaventure advance to Atlantic 10 championship game: Notebook

Osun Osunniyi, a 6-foot-10 center from Pleasantville, was a major factor in the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team reaching the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament final.
Osunniyi, a 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate, had 18 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in a 75-59 win over Duquesne in the A-10 quarterfinals. He had eight points, seven blocks, five rebounds and two assists in a 71-53 win over Saint Louis in the semifinals.
The top-seeded Bonnies will play No. 2 Virginia Commonwealth in the final at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Osunniyi also had 10 points, 15 rebounds, seven blocks and two assists in a 55-52 loss to Dayton in the regular-season finale.
The junior is having a stellar season for the 15-4 Bonnies. He’s started all 19 games, averaging 9.3 rebounds and 10.3 points. He boasts a team-leading 54 blocks (2.8 per game).
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had five points and five rebounds in Bowling Green’s 84-79 loss to Miami (Ohio).
Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) grabbed four rebounds and added two assists in Drew’s 72-61 win over Juniata in the Landmark Conference Tournament semifinals. He scored three and added two assists in an 84-78 overtime victory against Scranton to win the championship.
Drew will play two nonconference games this week as there will be no NCAA Division III national tournament.
Randy Butler (Millville) had two points and seven rebounds in New Jersey City’s 85-48 win over Rutgers-Camden in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game.
In Widener’s 79-72 loss to Messiah, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had six points, four assists and two rebounds. Luke Mazur (Mainland) had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists. In a 77-61 win over Messiah, Holden had seven points and two rebounds, and Mazur added eight points and three rebounds.
Women’s basketball
Kylee Watson (Mainland) scored four points and got one rebound in Oregon’s 71-64 loss to Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks (13-8) still have a good shot at earning an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. They find out at 7 p.m. Monday during the selection show on ESPN.
Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had six points and two rebounds in Bloomfield’s 64-46 loss to Nyack in a Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament game.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Albright’s 62-60 win over Stevenson. She had 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 65-53 loss to Stevenson.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern) had two points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 88-66 win over Connecticut College.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Delaware Valley’s 59-42 win over Wilkes. She had nine points, three rebounds and two steals in a 57-47 win over Wilkes.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 12 points and six rebounds in Kean’s 74-44 win over Rutgers-Newark in an NJAC Tournament game.
On March 2, McCoy was named the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Associated D-II/III Player of the Week for her performances the previous week in which she averaged 24 points and 7.5 rebounds in a pair of wins.
Baseball
Nolan Watson (Southern) scored in Dayton’s 10-1 win over Oakland. He also scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 7-6 win over Oakland.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) picked up the save, pitching 11/3 scoreless innings and striking out three, in East Tennessee State’s 7-6 win over Eastern Kentucky.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) walked twice and drove in a run in George Washington’s 11-1 loss to Virginia. He went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer, in a 9-2 win over Lehigh. He had an RBI single in a 4-1 win over Lehigh. He singled and scored in a 4-3 win over Lehigh.
Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) pitched 11/3 scoreless innings of relief, striking out one, in Hofstra’s 14-5 win over La Salle. He struck out the lone batter he faced in a 5-0 loss to Villanova.
In Old Dominion’s 6-5 win over East Carolina, Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) earned the save, allowing two runs and striking out two. Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled and drove in a run. In a 10-8 win over Northeastern, Levari had two hits and two runs, and Robbie Petracci (EHT) hit a pair of RBI doubles. In a 6-5 loss to Northeastern, Petracci had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Levari singled and scored.
In a 3-2 win over Northeastern, Petracci singled and hit an RBI double. Levari had a pair of hits, and Dean pitched a scoreless eighth with a strikeout.
Jordan Sweeney (EHT) hit a three-run double and a solo homer in Rutgers’ 16-1 win over Minnesota. He went 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI in a 13-8 loss to Minnesota.
Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) pitched a scoreless eighth, striking out two, for St. John’s in a 11-2 win over Sacred Heart.
Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) singled and scored in Felician’s 15-5 loss to Molloy. He tripled, hit an RBI single and scored in an 11-8 win over Molloy.
Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer in Frostburg State’s 9-3 loss to Kutztown.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) hit a two-run double, singled and scored in Alvernia’s 3-1 win over Hood. He hit a pair of RBI singles in a 4-2 loss to Hood. He got an RBI single in a 3-1 win over Hood. He hit an RBI single in a 4-3 win over Hood.
Mickey Foytik (Cumberland) doubled in Eastern’s 15-0 loss to Stevenson. In a 13-3 loss to Stevenson, Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) singled and scored.
Softball
Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) had two hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double, in Lehigh’s 10-9 loss to Seton Hall.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) got a pair of hits in Sacred Heart’s 5-4 win over Stony Brook.
Victoria Szrom (EHT) singled, scored and drove in two runs in Florida Tech’s 22-3 win over Lynn. She singled and drove in the winning run on an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth inning of a 2-1 win over Lynn. She had two hits and a run in a 10-1 win over Lynn.
Emily Biddle (EHT) hit a solo homer and scored another run in UNC Pembroke’s 10-1 win over Coker. She hit a two-run single in a 9-0 win over Methodist. She hit a two-run homer and scored three runs in an 11-3 win over Methodist.
Ella Glenn (EHT) went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Franklin & Marshall’s 9-1 win over Southern Virginia.
She contributed a hit and two RBIs in a 3-1 win over Southern Virginia.
