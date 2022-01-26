Mainland grad Osun Osunniyi dominant in St. Bonaventure win: College notebook

Osun Osunniyi's shot-blocking and rebounding have been keys this season for the St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team.
Those talents of the 6-foot-10 senior center were on display again in a 64-56 win over Duquesne on Friday. The 2017 Mainland Regional High School graduate scored 21 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked six shots.
He also had nine points, four rebounds and four blocks in St. Bonaventure's 68-50 loss to Dayton.
In 15 games for the 11-4 Bonnies, Osunniyi is averaging 10.9 points and a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game. His 3.3 blocked shots per game (50 total) were eighth best in NCAA Division I through Monday.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had two points and three rebounds in Hampton's 54-51 loss to Radford. He scored 15 and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 68-64 win over High Point.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had seven rebounds, two points and two assists in Saint Francis' (Pa.) 82-52 loss to Bryant. He scored five in a 68-67 win over Central Connecticut State. He scored 13 and added five rebounds and two assists in an 85-74 win over Sacred Heart.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Virginia Tech's 62-59 win over North Carolina State. He had four points, three rebounds and three assists in a 68-63 loss to Boston College.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had five points, four rebounds and three assists in Bloomsburg's 75-74 loss to Kutztown. He scored five and added four assists in a 98-91 loss to West Chester.
Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) got 13 rebounds, scored seven and added four assists in California of Pennsylvania's 75-67 win over Clarion. He had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in an 87-71 win over Mercyhurst.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 18 points, three rebounds and two steals in Goldey-Beacom's 70-66 win over Wilmington. He had 11 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds in a 95-80 win over Staten Island.
Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had three rebounds and three assists in Holy Family's 71-66 loss to Jefferson. He scored two in a 69-52 loss to Dominican.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) scored 12 and added three rebounds and three steals in District of Columbia's 71-69 win over Staten Island.
Austin Kennedy (St. Augustine) had four points, three rebounds and two blocks in University of the Sciences' 73-55 loss to Chestnut Hill. He scored 17 and added five rebounds and four assists in an 87-76 loss to Bloomfield. He scored 26 and grabbed five rebounds in a 95-91 loss to Felician.
Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had three points and five assists in Drew's 90-79 win over Elizabethtown.
Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 20 and added six rebounds, two assists and two steals in Rowan's 101-79 win over The College of New Jersey. In a 96-78 win over Kean, Ross had 13 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added eight points and two rebounds.
Jacob Hopping (Holy Spirit) had 11 points and four rebounds in TCNJ's 89-52 loss to Christopher Newport. He had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 101-79 loss to Rowan. He had nine points and five rebounds in a 71-53 loss to Montclair State.
Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists in Widener's 82-73 win over Messiah. In an 87-64 loss to Alvernia, Luke Mazur (Mainland) had eight points and four rebounds, Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) scored five, and Holden scored four. In an 82-71 loss to Hood, Holden had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Mazur added three points.
Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had four points, four rebounds and two blocks in Cecil College's 107-81 win over Anne Arundel Community College. He had seven points, four rebounds and four steals in a 94-84 win over Harford Community College.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
