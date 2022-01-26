Mainland grad Osun Osunniyi dominant in St. Bonaventure win: College notebook

Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had three points and five assists in Drew's 90-79 win over Elizabethtown.

Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 20 and added six rebounds, two assists and two steals in Rowan's 101-79 win over The College of New Jersey. In a 96-78 win over Kean, Ross had 13 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added eight points and two rebounds.

Jacob Hopping (Holy Spirit) had 11 points and four rebounds in TCNJ's 89-52 loss to Christopher Newport. He had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 101-79 loss to Rowan. He had nine points and five rebounds in a 71-53 loss to Montclair State.

Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists in Widener's 82-73 win over Messiah. In an 87-64 loss to Alvernia, Luke Mazur (Mainland) had eight points and four rebounds, Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) scored five, and Holden scored four. In an 82-71 loss to Hood, Holden had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Mazur added three points.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had four points, four rebounds and two blocks in Cecil College's 107-81 win over Anne Arundel Community College. He had seven points, four rebounds and four steals in a 94-84 win over Harford Community College.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.