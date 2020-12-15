Mainland grad Kylee Watson contributing off bench for undefeated, No. 8 Ducks: Notebook

Kylee Watson and the University of Oregon women’s basketball team are off to a 5-0 start.

The Ducks, ranked tied for No. 7 in The Associated Press Top 25 this week , are coming off a 79-59 win over No. 15 Oregon State. Watson, a freshman forward, scored two points and added a rebound and an assist in six minutes off the bench.

The 6-foot-4 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Linwood has appeared in all five games, averaging 1.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game with two blocks.

The Ducks next play Saturday at Washington.

Watson came to Oregon as part of a Ducks freshman class that was widely considered top in the country.

At Mainland, she was a McDonald’s All-American and a Jordan Brand Classic selection.

She was a three-time Press Player of the Year and four-time first-team Press All-Star who helped the Mustangs win the first state championship in program history and go 99-19 in her four years.

Men’s basketball

Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points, three assists and a rebound in Bowling Green’s 85-67 loss to Wright State.