Mainland grad Kevin Antczak completes first season with N.C. State cross country: Notebook
Mainland grad Kevin Antczak completes first season with N.C. State cross country: Notebook

Mainland Kevin Antczak Press AOY

Senior Kevin Antczak, is The Press All-Stars Boys Runner of the Year. Dec. 13, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Mainland Regional High School graduate Kevin Antczak completed a shortened freshman season for the North Carolina State University men’s cross country team last month.

On Oct. 30, the Northfield resident placed 35th at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships in Cary, North Carolina. He ran the 8K race in 23 minutes, 59 seconds as the Wolfpack placed second overall to Notre Dame in a 15-team field.

The Wolfpack competed two other times during a season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Antczak competed in one of those events.

At the Wolfpack Invitational on Oct. 7, Antczak finished 16th (24:23.1) among 41 runners.

Antczak earned high school All-American honors last December, placing eighth at the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships in San Diego.

With the Mustangs, he won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III titles, placing second at the Meet of Champions in 2019. He was The Press Runner of the Year.

Football

DT Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine Prep) had a tackle in Texas A&M’s 48-3 win over South Carolina. It was the first tackle of his collegiate career.

