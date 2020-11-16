Mainland grad Kevin Antczak completes first season with N.C. State cross country: Notebook

Mainland Regional High School graduate Kevin Antczak completed a shortened freshman season for the North Carolina State University men’s cross country team last month.
On Oct. 30, the Northfield resident placed 35th at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships in Cary, North Carolina. He ran the 8K race in 23 minutes, 59 seconds as the Wolfpack placed second overall to Notre Dame in a 15-team field.
The Wolfpack competed two other times during a season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Antczak competed in one of those events.
At the Wolfpack Invitational on Oct. 7, Antczak finished 16th (24:23.1) among 41 runners.
Antczak earned high school All-American honors last December, placing eighth at the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships in San Diego.
With the Mustangs, he won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III titles, placing second at the Meet of Champions in 2019. He was The Press Runner of the Year.
Football
DT Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine Prep) had a tackle in Texas A&M’s 48-3 win over South Carolina. It was the first tackle of his collegiate career.
RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Kevin Antczak, Mainland
Antczak, a senior, won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III championships. Antczak finished second at the Meet of Champions. He will attend North Carolina State University.
FIRST TEAM
Jackson Braddock, Southern Regional
Braddock, a junior, won the state Group IV, South Jersey Group IV, Shore Conference and Ocean County championships. He finished sixth at the Meet of Champions.
Mike Liberty, Oakcrest
Liberty, a senior, finished third at the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Linden Wineland, Mainland Regional
Wineland, a sophomore, finished second in Atlantic County and fifth in the Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Luke Kramer, Ocean City
Kramer, a senior, led Ocean City to the South Jersey Group III team title. He finished third at the Cape May County championships, second at the CAL championships and third at the South Jersey Group III championships.
Max Kelly, Ocean City
Kelly, a senior, finished second at the Cape May County championship, seventh at the Cape-Atlantic League and sixth at the South Jersey Group III championship.
Owen Ritti, Ocean City
Ritti, a sophomore, finished sixth at the Cape-Atlantic League championship and fourth at the Soith Jersey Group III championship.
Brendan Schlatter, Ocean City
Schlatter, a junior, won the Cape May County championship. He finished fourth at the Cape-Atlantic League and fifth at the South Jersey Group III championships.
SECOND TEAM
Anthony Conte
Ocean City Sr.
Tyler Greene
Ocean City Jr.
Nicholas Valdivieso
Egg Harbor Township Jr.
Irvin Marable
Pleasantville So.
Cameron DiTroia
Ocean City Sr.
Jeremy Haas
Buena Regional Sr.
Timothy Sincavage
Southern Regional Jr.
