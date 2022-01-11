Mainland grad Gabby Boggs hauls in Albright record 27 rebounds in single game: College notebook

Gabby Boggs’ record-breaking performance earned her weekly conference honors in women’s basketball Monday.
Boggs, a senior forward at Albright College, was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week.
On Saturday, Boggs, a 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Northfield, grabbed a single-game program-record 27 rebounds, scored 18 and added three assists, two blocks and two steals in a 52-31 win over Lebanon Valley. It was her 10th double-double of the season.
Kylee Watson (Mainland) scored two in Oregon’s 80-68 loss to Stanford. She scored four in an 88-53 win over California.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) scored 20, grabbed eight rebounds and added four assists and two steals in Coast Guard’s 87-85 loss to Endicott.
Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) scored eight and grabbed three rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 93-63 win over Centenary.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 23 points and eight rebounds in Kean’s 64-54 win over Stockton.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had two points and three rebounds in Marywood’s 62-57 loss to Immaculata. She scored 14 and added four rebounds in a 69-53 loss to Marymount.
Jada Thompson (Hammonton) scored 19, grabbed 16 rebounds and added three steals and two assists in Ramapo’s 55-45 loss to Montclair State.
In Rowan’s 94-61 win over Rutgers-Newark, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had nine points, five rebounds and four steals, Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) had six points and four rebounds, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) added two points.
Men’s basketball
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had two points and two rebounds in Hampton’s 78-69 loss to Gardner-Webb.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had two points and two rebounds in Saint Francis’ (Pa.) 70-53 loss to Saint Francis Brooklyn. He scored 10 in a 75-70 loss to Long Island.
Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed five rebounds in Temple’s 66-62 win over Central Florida. He had nine points, six rebounds and three assists in a 78-75 win over East Carolina. On Monday, he was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had six points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in Virginia Tech’s 68-63 loss to North Carolina State.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored 16 and added two rebounds and two assists in Bloomsburg’s 86-79 win over Lock Haven.
Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in Holy Family’s 55-45 win over University of the Sciences. He had six points and two rebounds in a 61-55 loss to Caldwell.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) scored 16 in District of Columbia’s 74-70 loss to Bridgeport. He had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in an 85-82 loss to Roberts Wesleyan.
In Rowan’s 89-84 win over New Jersey City, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had 27 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added seven points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists. In a 66-60 loss to Rutgers-Newark, Wright scored 23, and Ross added 13 points.
Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored seven and added four rebounds and three assists in Widener’s 69-64 loss to Stevenson. In a 69-68 loss to Albright, Holden had four assists, three points and three rebounds, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) added two points.
Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had 13 points and eight rebounds in Cecil College’s 90-53 win over Lackawanna College. He had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 93-59 win over Monroe College-Bronx. He had 11 points and seven rebounds in a 91-76 win over Monroe College.
Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) scored seven in Ranger Community College’s 112-82 win over Western Texas College.
Men’s swimming
Joey Tepper (Egg Harbor Township) helped Tennessee to a pair of wins during a tri-meet at Duke University, 175-87 over the Blue Devils and 144-115 over Queens University of Charlotte. Tepper won the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 29.49 seconds and placed second in the 1,000 free (9:21.63).
Wrestling
Owen Kretschmer (Southern) went 2-2, and Stephen Jennings (Southern) went 2-0 for Castleton, which competed in eight duals at the Bud Whitehill National Duals over the weekend. Kretschmer (125 pounds) won by forfeit in a 35-9 win over Ohio Northern’s junior varsity and a 4-2 decision in a 27-9 loss to Ohio Northern’s varsity. Jennings (197) competed on Castelton’s junior varsity and won by forfeit in a 46-9 win over Southern Virginia’s varsity and by forfeit in a 30-15 win over Ferrum’s varsity.
Collin Rolak (Lacey Township) won a 2-0 decision at 141 pounds for Wilkes in a 28-16 win over York at the Bud Whitehill Duals.
Women’s indoor track
New Jersey Institute of Technology’s McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) placed ninth in the 3,000-meter run (8:50.93) at the Wagner Invitational.
Rider’s Jabria Rozier (Cumberland Regional) was seventh in the high jump (1.50 meters) at the Wagner Invitational. Mariah Stephens (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the triple jump (11 meters), fourth in the long jump (5.34 meters) and sixth in the 60 hurdles (9.16).
Rutgers’ Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.81) at the Wagner Invitational.
Men’s indoor track
Rider’s Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) placed third in the mile (4:16.68) at the Wagner Invitational.
Rutgers’ Eric Barnes (EHT) placed second in the 500 (1:06.46) at the Wagner Invitational.
