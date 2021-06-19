Mainland grad Destin Lasco, Vineland grad Rachel Bernhardt reach U.S. Swimming Trials finals

Two former Cape-Atlantic League standout swimmers reached finals races at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Friday night.
Destin Lasco, a 2020 Mainland Regional High School, reached the 200-meter backstroke finals, and Rachel Bernhardt, a 2013 Vineland graduate, competed in the 200-meter breaststroke finals.
Lasco placed fifth in the final race in 1 minute, 56.98 seconds. Ryan Murphy won in 1:54.20, and Bryce Mefford was second in 1:54.79. Murphy and Mefford are headed to Tokyo for the Summer Games, which begin July 23.
In Bernhardt's race, she finished eighth in 2:29.57. Annie Lazor (2:21.07) and Lilly King (2:21.75) were the top two finishers and will head to Tokyo.
Lasco competed in three events at the trials — the 200 backstroke, the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle. The 200 backstroke was the only event he made it out of preliminaries. He had the top time in 1:56.88 in the preliminaries and the fourth best in the semifinals (1:56.81).
He was 29th in the 200 free preliminaries (1:49.69) and 13th in the 100 backstroke preliminaries (54.08).
Lasco is coming off an impressive freshman season at the University of California, Berkeley. He was named the Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year.
Lasco earned All-American status in six events at the NCAA Championships. He was on Golden Bears' winning 400-yard free relay, was second in the 200-yard backstroke and third in the 100-yard backstroke to highlight his tournament.
He also won four Pac-12 championships (200-yard backstroke, 100-yard backstroke and the 400- and 800-yard free relays).
Lasco was a three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year at Mainland, helping the Mustangs win three state championships. He also won six individual state championships and broke several school and national records.
Bernhardt had the seventh-best time out of the 200-meter breaststroke preliminaries at the U.S. Trials (2:28.00). She followed that up with an eighth-place finish in the semifinals (2:27.36).
She also competed in the 100-meter breaststroke preliminaries, coming in 19th (1:09.13).
Bernhardt wrapped up an excellent career at Drexel in 2017. She was an All-American honorable mention her final season, placing 16th in the 100-yard breaststroke. She competed at the NCAAs in 2016 and 2017.
In the Colonial Athletic Association, she won golf her junior and senior seasons in the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes. In 2017, she swam on the gold-medal 200- and 400-yard medley relays. She also accrued three silver and two bronze medals in the CAAs.
At Vineland, Bernhardt was a first-team Press All-Star three years. In her junior and senior years, she took second at the individual state championships in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Ocean City grad Amanda Nunan also competed at the U.S. Swimming Trials for a second time. She also competed at the 2016 Rio trials. She was 37th in the 400-meter freestyle prelims (4:17.58), 16th in the 1,500-meter free prelims (16:41.38) and 28th in the 800-meter free prelims (8:49.07).
Nunan, who graduated from O.C. in 2017, wrapped up her senior season at Tennessee. The four-time Press Girls Swimmer of the Year was a four-time individual state champion in the 500-yard free and a three-time 200-yard free winner. She helped the Red Raiders win four South Jersey Public B titles and the state championship in 2016.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
