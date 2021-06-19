Mainland grad Destin Lasco, Vineland grad Rachel Bernhardt reach U.S. Swimming Trials finals

Two former Cape-Atlantic League standout swimmers reached finals races at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Friday night.

Destin Lasco, a 2020 Mainland Regional High School, reached the 200-meter backstroke finals, and Rachel Bernhardt, a 2013 Vineland graduate, competed in the 200-meter breaststroke finals.

Lasco placed fifth in the final race in 1 minute, 56.98 seconds. Ryan Murphy won in 1:54.20, and Bryce Mefford was second in 1:54.79. Murphy and Mefford are headed to Tokyo for the Summer Games, which begin July 23.

In Bernhardt's race, she finished eighth in 2:29.57. Annie Lazor (2:21.07) and Lilly King (2:21.75) were the top two finishers and will head to Tokyo.

Lasco competed in three events at the trials — the 200 backstroke, the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle. The 200 backstroke was the only event he made it out of preliminaries. He had the top time in 1:56.88 in the preliminaries and the fourth best in the semifinals (1:56.81).

He was 29th in the 200 free preliminaries (1:49.69) and 13th in the 100 backstroke preliminaries (54.08).

Lasco is coming off an impressive freshman season at the University of California, Berkeley. He was named the Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year.