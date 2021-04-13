Mainland grad Destin Lasco named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in men's swimming: Notebook

Destin Lasco of Cal-Berkeley was named the men’s swimming Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year last week.
Lasco, a Mainland Regional High School graduate from Linwood, earned All-America status in six events at the NCAA Championships last month, most notably his runner-up finish in the 200 backstroke in 1 minute, 35.99 seconds. He also placed third in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley.
Lasco earned a gold medal at the NCAAs, swimming the third leg of the Golden Bears’ winning 400 free relay. He also earned All-American status in the 800 free relay and the 400 medley relay.
Lasco wrapped up an impressive freshman season in which he won four Pac-12 Championships for the conference-winning Golden Bears. Lasco won the 200 backstroke in 1:38.13 and the 100 backstroke in 45.30. He was also part of the winning 400 free relay and 800 free relay,
Lasco was a three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year who broke several school and national records and won six individual state championships, the maximum he could in three years.
He helped Mainland win three straight state Public B titles.
Lasco did not complete with the Mustangs as a senior, instead training for the 2020 Summer Olympics that were postponed to this July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Women’s swimming
Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) anchored Connecticut’s winning 400 medley relay (3 minutes, 42.53 seconds) at the Big East Conference Championships.
She also swam on the second-place 800 free (7:22.40) and 200 free (1:34.34) relays.
She also placed fifth in the 50 free (23.54), fourth in the 200 free (1:50.36) and fifth in the 100 free (51.51).
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) and Youngstown State competed in the NCAA Tournament over the weekend, beginning with three straight wins in the regionals.
She rolled a career-high 257 in a win over Fairleigh Dickinson, and a 152 in a win over Louisiana Tech. She rolled a 170 in a win over Sam Houston State to reach the double-elimination tournament, which they dropped to McKendree and Arkansas State. She shot a 223 vs. McKendree and a 189 vs. Arkansas State.
Baseball
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) allowed an unearned run in three innings in relief, striking out five, in East Tennessee State’s 3-2 loss to Wofford. It was the first run he allowed in 13 innings this season, but his ERA remained 0.00.
Josh Arnold (Ocean City) pitched a scoreless inning in relief in Fairfield’s 8-3 win over Rider.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in George Washington’s 6-4 loss to Virginia Commonwealth. He doubled in a 5-4 win over VCU. He drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in a 3-2 win over VCU. He went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in a 5-4 win over VCU.
Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) hit a solo home run in Iona’s 8-1 loss to Manhattan.
Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled and scored in Old Dominion’s 7-2 win over Florida Atlantic. He scored two runs in a 10-3 win over FAU. In an 8-2 win over FAU, Levari hit an RBI double and scored, and Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township) singled, scored and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
In Penn’s 9-1 win over Delaware, Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) improved to 2-0, allowing a run in seven innings with eight strikeouts. Brendan Bean (Wildwood resident; Gloucester Catholic grad) pitched a scoreless eighth with one strikeout.
Jordan Sweeney (EHT) hit the tie-breaking solo homer in the top of the 10th inning of Rutgers’ 6-5 win over Northwestern.
Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) pitched two shutout innings, striking out two, for St. John’s in a 2-1 win over Xavier.
Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine) allowed a run in two innings of relief, striking out one, in Villanova’s 8-0 loss to Creighton.
Anthony Elefante (Lacey Township) pitched a six-inning complete game to get the win in Bloomfield’s 7-5 win over Nyack. He allowed five runs, two earned, on five hits and struck out 13.
Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) hit a two-run triple, scored twice and walked twice in Felician’s 11-5 win over Caldwell. He singled twice and drove in a run in a 12-5 win over Chestnut Hill. He singled, tripled and scored in a 10-9 win over Chestnut Hill.
Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) scored twice in Frostburg State’s 14-4 loss to Alderson Broaddus.
Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) improved to 2-0, allowing a run in six innings and striking out 11 in Southern New Hampshire’s 24-1 win over Saint Anselm.
Nick Grotti (Millville) went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 5-4 win over Alderson Broaddus. He tripled and drove in a run in a 7-3 win over Alderson Broaddus. He singled and scored in a 6-4 win over Fairmont State.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) drove in two runs on a fielder’s choice in Alvernia’s 8-0 win over Hood. He went 2 for 3 with a run scored in a 9-0 win over Hood. He went 2 for 3 with a run and a stolen base in an 8-3 win over Eastern. He singled twice and drove in a run in a 13-5 loss to Eastern.
In Eastern’s 13-5 win over Alvernia, Mickey Foytik (Cumberland Regional) singled and drove in a run, and Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) singled and scored.
Barry Walker (Cedar Creek) singled and was hit by a pitch in Gwynedd Mercy’s 28-13 loss to Cabrini.
Giancarlo Palmieri (Hammonton) singled and scored twice in Immaculata’s 12-3 win over Wesley. He singled and scored twice in a 9-3 win over Wesley.
Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) improved to 2-0, allowing four runs in seven innings with four strikeouts, in Kean’s 13-5 win over William Paterson.
Miles Feaster (Lacey) went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs in Montclair State’s 21-5 win over The College of New Jersey. He hit an RBI single in a 7-3 loss to Stockton. He singled twice, scored and drove in two runs in a 9-6 win over Stockton.
TJ MacFarland (Lacey) pitched a shutout ninth inning, striking out one, in New Jersey City’s 13-3 loss to Rowan. He pitched a scoreless eighth in a 17-5 loss to Rutgers-Camden.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, three runs and three RBIs in Rowan’s 13-3 win over New Jersey. City. He doubled and scored three runs in a 15-0 win over N.J. City. He singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run in a 14-11 win over Rutgers-Newark. In a 9-1 win over Rutgers-Newark, McIsaac doubled and scored twice. Donald Zellman (Lacey) pitched a nine-inning complete game, allowing an unearned run on two hits and two walks and striking out 12.
Stephen Brady (St. Joseph) pitched 32/3 shutout innings, striking out two, to earn the save in Rutgers-Camden’s 9-5 win over Rutgers-Newark.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) singled and scored in Widener’s 9-7 win over Lebanon Valley.
James Longstreet (Cape May Tech) pitched a shutout ninth inning, striking out one, in William Paterson’s 8-0 win over Ramapo.
Brandon Haggerty (Lacey) improved to 5-0, allowing two runs and striking out nine in five innings, in York’s 3-2 win over Hood.
Nick Milhan (EHT) singled and doubled in South Carolina Beaufort’s 9-8 win over Southeastern.
