Mainland grad Destin Lasco competes at U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Destin Lasco, a 2020 Mainland Regional High School, reached the 200-meter backstroke finals at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Friday night.
Lasco placed fifth in the final race in 1 minute, 56.98 seconds. Ryan Murphy won in 1:54.20, and Bryce Mefford was second in 1:54.79. Murphy and Mefford are headed to Tokyo for the Summer Games, which begin July 23.
Lasco competed in three events at the trials — the 200 backstroke, the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle. The 200 backstroke was the only event he made it out of preliminaries. He had the top time in 1:56.88 in the preliminaries and the fourth best in the semifinals (1:56.81).
He was 29th in the 200 free preliminaries (1:49.69) and 13th in the 100 backstroke preliminaries (54.08).
Lasco is coming off an impressive freshman season at the University of California, Berkeley. He was named the Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year.
Lasco earned All-American status in six events at the NCAA Championships. He was on Golden Bears' winning 400-yard free relay, was second in the 200-yard backstroke and third in the 100-yard backstroke to highlight his tournament.
He also won four Pac-12 championships (200-yard backstroke, 100-yard backstroke and the 400- and 800-yard free relays).
Lasco was a three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year at Mainland, helping the Mustangs win three state championships. He also won six individual state championships and broke several school and national records.
Lasco is the first area swimmer to compete at the U.S. Trials since four did so in the 2016 trials for the Rio de Janiero Summer Games.
Brendan McHugh, a 2008 St. Augustine Prep graduate, competed in the 200-meter breaststroke (reached the final and placed eighth) and the 100-meter backstroke. He also competed in the 100-meter breaststroke in the 2012 trials.
In 2016, Mays Landing resident Delaney Walz competed in the 200-meter butterfly, Atlantic City graduate Colleen Callahan competed in the 200-meter breaststroke, and Ocean City grad Amanda Nunan competed in the 800-meter free.
