Madelyn Bradway wins one event, second in another for Sacred Heart track and field team: Notebook

Madelyn Bradway had an impressive showing for the Sacred Heart University women’s track and field team Saturday.
The Pioneers opened their season at the Rider 5 Way Meet in Lawrenceville, Mercer County.
Bradway, a grad student at Sacred Heart and a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate, won the hammer throw in 48.10 meters. She was also second in the discus (40.17m).
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) set a personal best in the 1,500-meter run (4 minutes, 34.78 seconds) to win the event for host Rider. She also ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (4:10.44).
Brielle Smith (Oakcrest) placed fourth in the javelin (46.16m) for Stanford at the Stanford Invitational.
Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) was fourth in the discus (34.10m) for Georgian Court at the Rowan Oscar Moore Invitational. She was also sixth in the hammer throw (34.51m) and third in the javelin (31.20m)
Jillian Gatley (Mainland Regional) was fourth in the high jump (1.40m), fifth in the triple jump (9.26m) and fifth in the pole vault (2.74m) for Holy Family at the Oscar Moore Invitational. Leah Gaston (Absegami) was fourth in the high jump (1.40m).
Amanthy Sosa Cacere (Absegami) ran on Rowan’s third-place 4x400 relay (4:12.64) at the Oscar Moore Invitational. She was also fourth in the triple jump (9.66m) and fifth in the 400 (1:02.24). Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was third in the long jump (4.55m).
Men’s track and field
Cade Antonucci (Holy Spirit) was second in the javelin (73.46m) for Auburn at the Florida Relays.
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine Prep) was fourth in the 110 hurdles (13.92) for Penn State at the Big Ten Invitational.
Mike Cephas (Vineland) won the 100 (11.27) and was on Rider’s winning 4x100 relay (42.32) at the Rider 5 Way meet. Goni Thurairajah (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the 800 (1:56.30), and Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was fourth (1:59.28).
Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was third in the long jump (6.66m) for Georgian Court at the Oscar Moore Invitational. Terrell Moore (Holy Spirit) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:26.71). Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was third in the shot put (12.13m).
Hunter Barbieri (EHT) ran on Rowan’s winning 4x400 relay (3:22.13) at the Oscar Moore Invitational. He was sixth in the 400 (51.23). Rob Gardner (Hammonton) won the pole vault (4.42m). John Nguyen (Absegami) won the 110 hurdles (15.13). Nick Simila (St. Augustine Prep) was second in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:07.22), and Korey Greene (Ocean City) was fifth (10:47.60). Connor McBride (Southern Regional) was third in the 10,000 (33:45.32).
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland) singled, doubled and scored in Alabama at Birmingham’s 3-2 win over North Texas. She hit an RBI single in a 2-1 loss to North Texas.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out four in 51/3 for the no-decision in Binghamton’s 4-2 win over Albany.
Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) singled and drove in a run in Bryant’s 6-3 loss to Wagner. She went 3 for 4 with a two-run double and a grand slam in a 7-0 win over Wagner.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) singled and scored in Central Connecticut State’s 8-6 loss to Albany. She singled, scored and stole a base in a 3-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. She singled, scored and drove in a run in a 13-3 win over FDU.
Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) went 2 for 5 with a triple, two runs and an RBI in Lehigh’s 12-10 win over Army.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands) pitched two shutout innings, striking out two and earning the save, in Manhattan’s 4-2 win over Quinnipiac. She allowed two runs and struck out three in 62/3 to get the win in a 6-2 victory over Canisius.
Victoria Szrom (EHT) hit an RBI single in Florida Tech’s 9-2 loss to Nova Southeastern. She had two hits, a run and an RBI in an 11-2 win over Nova Southeastern.
Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) hit an RBI single in Jefferson’s 8-5 loss to Dominican.
Emily Biddle (EHT) singled, doubled, scored and drove in two runs in North Carolina Pembroke’s 11-2 win over Georgia College.
Ella Glenn (EHT) drove in the lone run on a bases-loaded walk in the first inning of Franklin & Marshall’s 1-0 win over Muhlenberg.
Neumann’s Ashlynne Scardino (Hammonton) was named the Atlantic East Conference Rookie of the Week after pitching a shutout in her first collegiate start March 13.
She struck out four in five innings in the 8-0 victory against Penn State Abington.
In Neumann’s 4-3 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Jess Sarni (EHT) went 3 for 3 with a double, and Bri Lagroteria (EHT) singled and scored. Scardino earned the win by pitching a 10-inning complete game with five strikeouts.
In a 3-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Lagroteria singled twice and scored twice, and Sarni pitched a six-inning, three-hit shutout with two strikeouts. In a 9-4 loss to Wesley, Lagroteria singled twice and scored. In a 5-4 loss to Wesley, Sarni had three hits, an RBI and pitched a complete game. She struck out one.
Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) singled twice and walked in New Jersey City’s 14-2 loss to Rutgers-Camden.
Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) hit an RBI double in Ramapo’s 7-2 loss to The College of New Jersey.
In Rowan’s 8-0 win over Stockton, Zoe Frisko (Vineland) hit a pinch-hit three-run homer, and Korie Hague (Vineland) singled twice, scored and drove in two runs. In an 8-2 win over Stockton, Hague had two hits.
Kimmy Musarra (Millville) singled twice, scored and drove in a run in Rutgers-Camden’s 14-1 win over New Jersey City.
In TCNJ’s 7-2 win over Ramapo, Kaci Neveling (EHT) singled three times and scored, and Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) earned the win, allowing two runs in six innings and striking out seven. In an 8-0 win over Ramapo, Neveling singled and scored twice.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) singled twice and scored in Wesley’s 9-4 win over Neumann. She hit a single and double in a 4-2 win over Neumann. She hit a solo homer and added a single in a 7-2 win over Neumann.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.