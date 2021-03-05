MAAC's first championship since last year was huge success at Seaview Golf Club (but it wasn't golf!)

The MAAC's most recent championship events had been the men’s and women's basketball tournaments at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City last March. But the event was canceled after a few days due to the pandemic, which was just starting to ramp up in New Jersey.

The drought ended Friday.

"It is a great to be back out and running championships," said MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor, who added that during the summer the conference cut about two-thirds of its staff because "we just weren't doing any operations. So, I am happy to see the athletes here and our staff. … And I hope by next fall to be fully staffed again.

"I'm really grateful for Seaview Golf Course stepping up and allowing us to run the race here this year. For the runners, this is a big event to get back on the course."

St. Peter's junior Shelby Piccinic was surprised when she learned the MAAC would have a cross country championship and was grateful none of the 11 schools opted out of the event. She placed 41st in the women’s 5K in 23:52.16.

Piccinic was the first St. Peter’s runner to cross the finish line.

