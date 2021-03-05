MAAC's first championship since last year was huge success at Seaview Golf Club (but it wasn't golf!)

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — For the first time since last March, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference conducted a league championship Friday.
The MAAC Cross Country Championships were held on Seaview Golf Club's Pines Course in Galloway Township, a one-day season after the traditional fall season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rider University sophomore Richie Castaneda and the many others who participated were thrilled to compete for MAAC honors.
"Literally, every person who raced has been waiting a whole year to get out here, and that's why a lot of boys ran really quick (Friday)," said Castaneda, who finished 15th among 127 in the 8K men’s race in 25 minutes, 32.87 seconds.
The Camden Catholic High School graduate placed 90th at the MAAC Championships as a freshman in fall 2019. He said losing the outdoor track and field season last spring and the indoor season this winter due to the pandemic gave him extra motivation Friday.
"I ran with a chip on my shoulder," said Castaneda, 20, of Pennsauken, Camden County. "I wanted to come out here and not mess it up. It felt amazing. It was the best race of my life.
"Just getting a race in was huge. Not just from a revenue standpoint, but just for the guys to come out here and have fun again. Training is fun and all, but not as fun as going out there and competing with your boys."
The MAAC's most recent championship events had been the men’s and women's basketball tournaments at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City last March. But the event was canceled after a few days due to the pandemic, which was just starting to ramp up in New Jersey.
The drought ended Friday.
"It is a great to be back out and running championships," said MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor, who added that during the summer the conference cut about two-thirds of its staff because "we just weren't doing any operations. So, I am happy to see the athletes here and our staff. … And I hope by next fall to be fully staffed again.
"I'm really grateful for Seaview Golf Course stepping up and allowing us to run the race here this year. For the runners, this is a big event to get back on the course."
St. Peter's junior Shelby Piccinic was surprised when she learned the MAAC would have a cross country championship and was grateful none of the 11 schools opted out of the event. She placed 41st in the women’s 5K in 23:52.16.
Piccinic was the first St. Peter’s runner to cross the finish line.
"It's amazing," said Piccinic, 21, of Colonia, Middlesex County. "I thought everything (from the fall) was going to get canceled. I am just happy we got to run, and now we are going to flow right into the (outdoor) track season.
"Things are getting better, the vaccine is out. So, it's nice to return back to some normalcy."
The MAAC will have its men's and women's basketball tournaments next week at Boardwalk Hall. Ensor said more than 2,000 players, coaches and staff members will stay at the Tropicana Atlantic City and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, though only friends and family members of the programs will be allowed to attend.
"It's a nice start to getting business back to normal in Atlantic City," he said.
The MAAC also will have its Spring Kickoff Golf Tournament at Shore Gate Golf Club in Ocean View on Saturday and Sunday.
"We are coming," Ensor said. "These are big events for everybody."
The first three runners among 112 in the women’s race were from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York, including winner Gemma Nuttall in 20: 43.93. Rider graduate student Mackenzie Greenfield finished 30th in 23:24.62.
"It is really exciting," said Greenfield, 22, of Scranton, Pennsylvania. "It has been a long year and not knowing, it's kind of hard to train. But once this was on the schedule, it was really nice to have something to shoot for. I'm really glad it was put on (Friday)."
Greenfield was part of the Rider indoor team that won the MAAC Championships in 2020 before the pandemic struck.
"It was tough not to carry that to our outdoor season last year," Greenfield said. "It was a great feeling to be out there competing (Friday) with other people and get things back to normal."
In the men's race, Iona runners took home the first five spots, including winner Jack O'Leary in 24:28.10. Michael Pavicic, a 21-year-old junior at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, finished 38th in in 26:32.22.
The American East Conference also held its cross country championships at Seaview on Friday.
"It feels awesome," Pavicic, said. "We all have been waiting for over a year, so it feels good to be back and racing all the MAAC teams.
"If (not competing for over a year) has taught me anything, it's ... not to take any opportunities we get to go out there and race for granted. That has been the biggest thing."
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference cross country championships
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference cross country championships
