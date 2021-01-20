MAAC to bring cross country championships to Seaview in Galloway Twp.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference is bringing its men's and women's cross country championship races to Galloway Township in March.

The MAAC, as part of its approval of schedules for the spring season, announced Wednesday the 2020-21 Cross Country Championships will take place March 5 at Seaview Golf Club.

The Atlantic City Sports Commission is sponsoring the event. Former Monmouth University cross country and track and field coach Joe Compagni helped make the meet possible and will oversee championships from an operations standpoint.

This will be the second MAAC championship event to come to Atlantic County. The MAAC held the start of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments last season at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the event.

“The MAAC looks forward to hosting another first-class event that our student-athletes can be proud of as they seek to qualify for the NCAA Championships,” MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said in a news release.

The MAAC consists of 11 schools: Monmouth, Rider and Saint Peter's University in New Jersey; Siena, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.