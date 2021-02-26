MAAC to allow friends and families during basketball tournaments at Boardwalk Hall

ATLANTIC CITY — Though the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will not sell tickets to the public for its upcoming basketball tournaments in March, players will still get to play in front of a crowd.

The MAAC on Friday announced it will allow a limited number of friends and families to attend the games, which will be held March 8-13 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that he was increasing capacity at venues around the state.

Starting March 1, indoor facilities with a fixed-seating capacity of over 5,000 people will be allowed to operate at 10% of its total capacity and 15% for outdoor venues, according to the Murphy's executive order.

The decision came as a result of the arena capacity limit being lifted to 10%,

