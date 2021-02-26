MAAC to allow friends and families during basketball tournaments at Boardwalk Hall

ATLANTIC CITY — Though the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will not sell tickets to the public for its upcoming basketball tournaments in March, players will still get to play in front of a crowd.
The MAAC on Friday announced it will allow a limited number of friends and families to attend the games, which will be held March 8-13 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that he was increasing capacity at venues around the state.
Starting March 1, indoor facilities with a fixed-seating capacity of over 5,000 people will be allowed to operate at 10% of its total capacity and 15% for outdoor venues, according to the Murphy's executive order.
The decision came as a result of the arena capacity limit being lifted to 10%,
"It is great that the recent executive order lifting attendance limits in athletic venues will allow us to accommodate a limited number of friend and families of the teams, particularly the parents, siblings and children of the student-athletes and the coaching staffs," Conference Commissioner Rich Ensor said in the release. "This is a significant first step in the return to athletic competition in New Jersey and the MAAC membership is pleased to be the first event in Boardwalk Hall since last March when the pandemic abruptly shut down March Madness."
All attendees must were face coverings and maintain the recommended social distance. Thorough cleaning disinfecting and safety measures will be a priority at the venue, the release said.
Last year’s tournament was canceled after a few rounds because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic. No fans are expected to be allowed at this year’s event.
During this year’s tournaments, which are scheduled to run March 9 to 13, players will be subject to daily testing. The West Hall of Boardwalk Hall will be set up for teams to practice. Teams will be prohibited from practicing at an off-site facility during the tournaments.
The conference also has hotel contracts in place for this year’s tournaments, and each team will have its own secured floor, Ensor said.
The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.
"For most MAAC basketball fans we offer the promise that in 2022 the conference expects full normalization of operations at the championships including the Fan Fest and the many schoolchildren related activities that were planned for the Atlantic City community last year," continued Ensor. "In the meantime, please follow the competition on the ESPN family of networks."
Niagara University vs. Saint Peter's University MAAC Women's Championship tournament
