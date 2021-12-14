MAAC presidents meet about extending tournament in Atlantic City

Presidents of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schools are meeting today to discuss continuing to hold their conference tournament in Atlantic City.

The league is in the final year of a three-year deal with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

This season’s tournament is scheduled for March 8-11.

During a media call before the season, Conference Commissioner Rich Ensor said that "All signs are positive" with respect to the tournament staying in the resort.

Officials hope this years event will be more traditional than it was the past two.

The men’s and women’s tournaments moved to Boardwalk Hall in 2020 following a long run at The Times Union Center in Albany, New York.

The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.