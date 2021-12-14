MAAC presidents meet about extending tournament in Atlantic City

Presidents of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schools are meeting today to discuss continuing to hold their conference tournament in Atlantic City.
The league is in the final year of a three-year deal with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
This season’s tournament is scheduled for March 8-11.
During a media call before the season, Conference Commissioner Rich Ensor said that "All signs are positive" with respect to the tournament staying in the resort.
Officials hope this years event will be more traditional than it was the past two.
The men’s and women’s tournaments moved to Boardwalk Hall in 2020 following a long run at The Times Union Center in Albany, New York.
The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.
The initial move was greeted by excitement from local basketball fans and officials, but the growing COVID-19 pandemic ended the event’s debut in the resort after three days.
Despite that, the 2020 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship still managed to attract 10,089 attendees, who generated 2,619 room nights and $3.7 million in economic impact.
Last season's tournament was played with just friends and family in the stands. All players and staff underwent daily polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 testing, which cost the league $200,000. Each team was given 150 tickets for friends and family to attend games.
