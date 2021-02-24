MAAC prepares for cross country championships in Galloway

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships in Galloway Township are less than a week away.
Hosted at Galloway Township's Seaview Golf Club on March 5, the event will begin with the women's championship at 11 a.m. and the men's at noon. It is the first full championship event held by the conference since last year's cross country championships. Last year's basketball tournaments at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall were shut down March 12 due to COVID-19.
"It’s great to be returning to the business of conducting NCAA Division I sports championships," MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said in a news release. "We are pleased to bring business activity to the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club as the region anticipates a return of major sports events including the upcoming basketball champions March 9-13 in Atlantic City."
The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield and Quinnipiac universities in Connecticut.
The MAAC has implemented a number of safety protocols heading into the championships. They are as follows:
- Teams to be tested 72 hours before arriving
- Provide attestation forms
- Participants will be masked at all times except when competing. All championship personnel that aren’t competing such as coaches, volunteers, and MAAC staff will be masked at all times.
- Social distancing will be followed at all times except during competition.
The award ceremony for the MAAC championships is tentatively scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Following the ceremony, America East will begin its own championships at 2:30 and 3:30.
The American East includes New Jersey Institute of Technology, University of Albany, Binghamton University, University of Hartford, University of Maine, University of Maryland, Baltimore County; University of Massachusetts Lowell, University of New Hampshire, Stoney Brook University, and University of Vermont.
"The Atlantic City Sports Commission is thrilled to be hosting both the MAAC and AEC Cross Country National Championships here at the Seaview Golf Course in Atlantic County," Atlantic City Sports Commission Director Daniel Gallagher said. "Seaview's world-class course, in partnership with the MAAC's and AEC's spirited professionalism and athletic acumen make it a perfect pairing."
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.