MAAC prepares for cross country championships in Galloway

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships in Galloway Township are less than a week away.

Hosted at Galloway Township's Seaview Golf Club on March 5, the event will begin with the women's championship at 11 a.m. and the men's at noon. It is the first full championship event held by the conference since last year's cross country championships. Last year's basketball tournaments at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall were shut down March 12 due to COVID-19.

"It’s great to be returning to the business of conducting NCAA Division I sports championships," MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said in a news release. "We are pleased to bring business activity to the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club as the region anticipates a return of major sports events including the upcoming basketball champions March 9-13 in Atlantic City."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield and Quinnipiac universities in Connecticut.

The MAAC has implemented a number of safety protocols heading into the championships. They are as follows: