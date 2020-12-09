MAAC looking at holding cross country championships in Atlantic City

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference is exploring the idea of holding its men's and women's cross country championships on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in March.
Earlier this year, the conference cancelled all fall sports, which included men's and women's cross country, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Still preliminary, see where it lands. Looking at traditional and non-traditional options, given time of year and possible race conditions," said Rich Ensor, conference commissioner, in an email.
The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth, Rider and St. Peter’s universities in New Jersey; Niagara University and Siena, Iona, Manhattan, Canisius and Marist colleges in New York; and Fairfield and Quinnipiac universities in Connecticut.
March 5 has been discussed as a preliminary date for the race, Ensor said. The conference is scheduled to start its men's and women's basketball tournaments at Boardwalk Hall four days later on March 9.
Ensor and other conference officials met with boardwalk hall officials Tuesday to talk about the upcoming tournament. Last year’s tournament was cancelled after a couple of rounds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Just starting planning. Focus will be on testing, practices, games and broadcasts all within Boardwalk & West Hall," Ensor said, adding that the set up will be similar to the recently completed "Bubbleville" event held at Mohegan Sun Casino.
The recently completed event at the casino housed several events relocated and reimagined due to COVID-19 and provided a controlled environment with teams and event staff adhering to tribal, government, and NCAA health and safety protocols and testing requirements, according to the casino's website.
Ensor said that players will be subject to daily testing during tournament. The West Hall of Boardwalk Hall will be set up for teams to practice. Teams won’t be allowed to find an off-site place to practice during the tournament.
The conference also has hotel contracts in place for this year’s tournament and each team will have its own secured floor, he said.
Ensor said the number of fans allowed at the event all depends on capacity restrictions set by state health officials.
Niagara University vs. Saint Peter's University MAAC Women's Championship tournament
