MAAC Esports Championship to be held at Showboat Atlantic City in March

Basketball tournaments aren't the only competitions the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will have in Atlantic City next month.

Collegiate sports conference recently signed a partnership with Showboat Hotel to make the hotel the official host of the 2021-22 MAAC Esports Championship on March 10-12 in Atlantic City.

This is the first year Showboat will be the official host of a MAAC championship event. The main stage will be held in the Bourbon Room and be host to 10 teams that compete in the MAAC Esports in "League of Legends," "Overwatch," "Rocket League" and "Super Smash Bros."

“We are so excited for our first in-person ESports event since the beginning of the pandemic,” MAAC Director of Championships Kelsey Nugent said in a recent news release. “We believe that the Showboat provides a remarkable venue that is second to none for our student-athletes to not only compete, but also stay on-site. We look forward to expanding our relationship with the Showboat as well as Atlantic City.”

Mainline will be the official broadcast partner of the event, offering simultaneous broadcasts of two streams across two stages in the Bourbon Room and Harlem Ballroom.

The MAAC's men's and women's basketball tournaments will also be in Atlantic City for a third year from March 8 to 11 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The 2020 MAAC Esports Championships were scheduled to be held at Boardwalk Hall but were postponed and held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 championships were virtual, as well. Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, won the overall title the last two years.

The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.