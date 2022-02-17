 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAAC Esports Championship to be held at Showboat Atlantic City in March

The 2021-22 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Esports Championship will be held March 10-12 at Showboat Atlantic City. 

Basketball tournaments aren't the only competitions the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will have in Atlantic City next month.

Collegiate sports conference recently signed a partnership with Showboat Hotel to make the hotel the official host of the 2021-22 MAAC Esports Championship on March 10-12 in Atlantic City. 

This is the first year Showboat will be the official host of a MAAC championship event. The main stage will be held in the Bourbon Room and be host to 10 teams that compete in the MAAC Esports in "League of Legends," "Overwatch," "Rocket League" and "Super Smash Bros."

“We are so excited for our first in-person ESports event since the beginning of the pandemic,” MAAC Director of Championships Kelsey Nugent said in a recent news release. “We believe that the Showboat provides a remarkable venue that is second to none for our student-athletes to not only compete, but also stay on-site. We look forward to expanding our relationship with the Showboat as well as Atlantic City.”

Mainline will be the official broadcast partner of the event, offering simultaneous broadcasts of two streams across two stages in the Bourbon Room and Harlem Ballroom.

The MAAC's men's and women's basketball tournaments will also be in Atlantic City for a third year from March 8 to 11 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The 2020 MAAC Esports Championships were scheduled to be held at Boardwalk Hall but were postponed and held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 championships were virtual, as well. Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, won the overall title the last two years.

The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

