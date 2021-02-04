 Skip to main content
MAAC basketball tournaments in Atlantic City to be extended for safety protocols
MAAC basketball tournaments in Atlantic City to be extended for safety protocols

The MAAC Men's and Women's Basketball Championships tournament has been canceled at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall amid COVID-19 concerns Thursday March 12, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Wednesday announced the extension of its basketball tournaments in Atlantic City by one day.

The tournaments, originally scheduled for March 9-13 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, will now start on the 8th "to account for additional COVID-19 safety protocols between games," the conference sad..

March 8 will now feature both the men's and women's games between the sixth and 11th seeds.

Last year's tournament, the first of a three-year deal, was canceled before it could be completed as COVID-19 cases rose statewide. The conferenced announced April 17 that the tournament would return in 2021, though fan attendance for it is still uncertain. Conference Commissioner Rich Ensor said the MAAC will bring its cross country championships to Galloway's Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. There are also talks of extending the basketball tournament beyond 2022.

During this year’s tournaments, which are scheduled to run March 9 to 13, players will be subject to daily testing. The West Hall of Boardwalk Hall will be set up for teams to practice. Teams will be prohibited from practicing at an off-site facility during the tournaments.

The conference also has hotel contracts in place for this year’s tournaments, and each team will have its own secured floor, Ensor said.

The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

