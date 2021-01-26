MAAC and Atlantic City representatives talking about extending conference tournaments deal

Metro Atlantic Athletic Association and city officials have had informal discussions about the future of the league's basketball tournaments at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The current three-year deal between the parties ends after the 2022 tournaments.

Negotiations are expected to pick back up over the summer, Commissioner Rich Ensor said during a conference call Tuesday.

Last year's tournament was canceled after a few rounds because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic. No fans are expected to be allowed at this year's event.

During this year's tournaments, which are scheduled to run March 9 to 13, players will be subject to daily testing. The West Hall of Boardwalk Hall will be set up for teams to practice. Teams will be prohibited from practicing at an off-site facility during the tournaments.

The conference also has hotel contracts in place for this year’s tournaments, and each team will have its own secured floor, Ensor said.