 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MAAC and Atlantic City representatives talking about extending conference tournaments deal
0 comments
top story

MAAC and Atlantic City representatives talking about extending conference tournaments deal

{{featured_button_text}}
2020 MAAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The MAAC tournament arrives in Atlantic City starting Tuesday Monday March 9, 2020. Members from Carpenters Local #255 putting the finishing touches on the area for the event which starts Tuesday. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Metro Atlantic Athletic Association and city officials have had informal discussions about the future of the league's basketball tournaments at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. 

The current three-year deal between the parties ends after the 2022 tournaments.  

Negotiations are expected to pick back up over the summer, Commissioner Rich Ensor said during a conference call Tuesday.   

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last year's tournament was canceled after a few rounds because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic. No fans are expected to be allowed at this year's event.  

During this year's tournaments, which are scheduled to run March 9 to 13, players will be subject to daily testing. The West Hall of Boardwalk Hall will be set up for teams to practice. Teams will be prohibited from practicing at an off-site facility during the tournaments.

The conference also has hotel contracts in place for this year’s tournaments, and each team will have its own secured floor, Ensor said.

The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

TO REACH NICHOLAS HUBA: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

To support local journalism, subscribe to The Press of Atlantic City

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rob Oller: Quarterback-rich Ohio State reboots as Fields exits to NFL
College

Rob Oller: Quarterback-rich Ohio State reboots as Fields exits to NFL

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields is leaving for the NFL, which reveals a curious oddity that bodes well for Ohio State next season and beyond. Two former Michigan quarterbacks won NFL playoff games on Sunday; Tom Brady with Tampa Bay and Chad Henne with Kansas City. Ohio State’s most successful NFL quarterback was Mike Tomczak. Yet Michigan at the moment can’t find a top-level QB to save its ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News