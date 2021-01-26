MAAC and Atlantic City representatives talking about extending conference tournaments deal

Metro Atlantic Athletic Association and city officials have had informal discussions about the future of the league's basketball tournaments at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
The current three-year deal between the parties ends after the 2022 tournaments.
Negotiations are expected to pick back up over the summer, Commissioner Rich Ensor said during a conference call Tuesday.
Last year's tournament was canceled after a few rounds because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic. No fans are expected to be allowed at this year's event.
During this year's tournaments, which are scheduled to run March 9 to 13, players will be subject to daily testing. The West Hall of Boardwalk Hall will be set up for teams to practice. Teams will be prohibited from practicing at an off-site facility during the tournaments.
The conference also has hotel contracts in place for this year’s tournaments, and each team will have its own secured floor, Ensor said.
The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.
Niagara University vs. Saint Peter's University MAAC Women's Championship tournament
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
Maac Hoops
TO REACH NICHOLAS HUBA: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
To support local journalism, subscribe to The Press of Atlantic City
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.