Luciano Lubrano's 3-point shooting helps Stockton bounce back from first loss of season
Luciano Lubrano made seven of nine 3-pointers for a game-high 21 points that helped Stockton University defeat Elmira College 77-39 in the consolation game of the Holiday Inn Downtown Rochester Tournament on Sunday in Rochester, New York.

Lubrano (Ocean City H.S.) also got eight rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes. The senior guard helped the Ospreys (5-1) rebound from their first loss of the season, 72-65 to the University of Rochester on Saturday. 

On Sunday, the Ospreys raced out to a 40-14 halftime lead.

Junior guard DJ Campbell (Vineland) hit all four of his 3s en route to 16 points for Stockton. He also had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Senior guard Kadian Hawkins scored five points to go with four assists and two steals.

Also for the Ospreys, junior forward Alan Glover scored seven and got four rebounds. Jordan Heck, a senior guard, also scored seven. Sophomore forward Nick Pellegrini added five points and five rebounds. In a team-high 26 minutes, senior guard Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) contributed three assists, three steals and two points.

For the Soaring Eagles, Jeff Jung scored 10 points and had seven rebounds. Elmira fell to 1-6.

